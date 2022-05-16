Pet ownership has its health benefits: Dr. Nina Radcliff

More than 23 million American households adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Pet ownership rose to an all-time high of 70% in 2020, demonstrating animals played a central role in comforting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and adding credence that animals have a proven track record as healing agents.

How Animals Benefit Health:

From dogs to cats, bunnies to birds, farm animals or whatever dear creature you enjoy, the mental, emotional and physical health benefits are powerful.

Increased physical activity. Animals need exercise, and research shows that when you own a pet, they will get you up and motivate you to move. One study showed that dog owners are 4 times more likely than others to meet today’s physical activity guidelines (150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity). After a long day at work or school, you may not have time or be up for heading to the gym or going for a run, but a pet is a great motivator and something that can be done with your family or loved ones.

Stress and anxiety reduction. Our furry, winged or finned friends provide unconditional love, affection and companionship, as well as help to dissipate unpleasant feelings or emotions. Animal interaction has been shown to decrease the stress hormone cortisol, which is responsible for elevating your blood pressure and heart rate as well as elevate “feel good” and “pain-relieving” hormones and chemicals (serotonin, dopamine, endorphins). Our immune system functions best when we are not “stressed-out.” One study found that when kids with autism played with guinea pigs in the classroom, they were calmer and anxiety levels dropped. This allowed them to have better social interactions and engagement with their peers.

Improved heart health. Not only do pets fill your hearts with love, they can help protect it. The combination of increased physical activity and reduction of stress and anxiety help to lower blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol and triglyceride levels. In fact, the American Heart Association even made an official statement that “owning a dog may protect you from heart disease.”

While dogs are often touted for their health benefits, cat owners can see gains, too. Felines can be just as beneficial to your health as dogs. If you have a cat, research shows that you are less likely to have a heart attack or to have a cardiovascular incident like a stroke.

Mindfulness and focus. Animals are masters at mindfulness. They are in the moment with attention, intention and awareness, and that’s contagious to their human owners. When we are facing worries, regrets or uncertainty, they aid in shifting our focus to the here and now. In fact, when people with Alzheimer’s dementia dined in front of an aquarium with brightly colored fish, they were more attentive, ate more, got better nutrition and were less lethargic and prone to pacing. A study found that dogs can help kids with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) better focus their attention in the classroom.

Depression. Some say there is no psychiatrist quite like a pet. In addition to boosting endorphins (“feel-good” chemicals in your brain), animals provide social interaction, the benefits of physical contact which boosts the hormone oxytocin, a level of responsibility and focus, and unconditional love. Some experts believe that pets should be considered a main — rather than a marginal — source of support in the management of long-term mental health problems. The act of caring for a living creature is powerful. In one study, older adults were given five crickets in a cage and after just eight weeks, they became less depressed than the control group.

Emotional Intelligence (EQ). Defined as a measure of empathy and the ability to understand and connect with others, having a pet can be a powerful tool in teaching or enhancing EQ for both adults and children. Emotional intelligence can be cultivated and nurtured. And, pets are great teachers when it comes to reading nonverbal cues, since they cannot talk, such as facial expressions, body language and gestures. Further, caring for a pet requires humans to draw themselves away from themselves.

The human-animal bond is so important in life with clear benefits for better health. The company of an animal can relax, entertain and motivate, while the benefits of pet ownership go beyond these joys, showing that keeping a pet improves long-term health and well-being of everyone in a household.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.