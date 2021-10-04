Our outlook and actions can make a healthy, awesome fall

It’s here: shorter days, crisp air, colorful leaves, and, of course, pumpkin spices along with a countdown to the holidays!
But did you know this seasonal turn into autumn can stir up increased stress levels? Experts say causes may be:
Disappointment from not having achieved desired goals over the summer or even a feeling of loss of what that season offered
A busier schedule this fall with increased commitments
Managing COVID through “another” season
Sensing the impending needs of the upcoming holiday season and a new year
If any of that sounds familiar, or you just need a season refresh, here are some autumn-themed considerations that can boost your health while reducing stress.
1. Fall is a great time to set new goals while working to eliminate the negative “things” that may be holding you back. One of the best investments you can make in your life is to invest in yourself physically, spiritually and mentally. Self-improvement could be any set of steps or actions (minor or major) that you take with an aim of making yourself better than you were. Find a new hobby or activity that will take your mind off the norm and give you new and exciting things to look forward to. Stretch out of your comfort zone and shake up your routine to promote self-growth!
2. Outlook. Shifting from one season to another, you can feel loss from what you feel you are losing: warmth, longer days of daylight or “feeling free” time. Experts suggest reframing your outlook. Rather than thinking, “Now it’s cold, days shorter and I’ll be stuck inside,” think of autumn as a good time to be inside, cozy, and with great, special times.
3. Stay active. Autumn is a beautiful time for enjoying the great outdoors. With cooler temps, crisp air and the awesome beauty of changing colors, it’s a perfect time to get out into nature. Enjoy walking or a hiking. Make sure to wear adjustable layers to stay warm.
4. Enjoy the seasonal produce that makes this season so tasty. This is a great time to make your favorite seasonal soups and warm meals you didn’t get to eat over the summer. Take full advantage of the flavors of the season by adding naturally nutrient-rich, low-calorie pumpkin to dishes like hummus, ravioli, soup, muffins and more.
5. Expand your palate with a new fall recipe or two. As the trees turn to yellow and orange hues, the shelves of the supermarket follow suit. Incorporate fall staples like squash and sweet potato into your cooking to break out of your go-to routine and make the most of what’s in season.
6. Plant a garden of vegetables. Veggies like spinach, kale, arugula, collards and more can be planted at the beginning of fall and harvested throughout the season.
7. Enjoy autumn’s rich variety. From apple picking to pumpkin carving to farmer’s markets, this time of year offers great ways to get closer to Mother Nature. And for the record, the only thing better than biting into a crisp, juicy apple is doing so right after you’ve picked it off the tree. Apples are a low-calorie, high-fiber snack, and their natural sweetness is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
8. Make spiced apple cider. In summer, it’s lemonade; in winter, hot coco. During fall, it’s inviting to warm up to spiced, apple cider. In a few minutes, you can make this low-fat, low-sodium drink that’ll leave your taste buds savoring fall flavors.
9. Home inspirations. This is a wonderful time to tackle a project you have wanted to do like decluttering, tidying select areas of the house or garden, or just totally reorganizing a few spots.
10. Get your flu vaccine — it’s available now. Annual vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza in people ages 6 months and older. It’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will circulate together this fall and winter. And while the flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19, the flu vaccine is your best defense against influenza! It can help keep you doing what you love — and out of the doctor’s office and hospital.
Autumn welcomes friend, family and community events, large and small. Regardless of your vaccination status, the risk of COVID-19 spreading increases at events like fall festivals, where you might be in a crowded area and at indoor events where individuals are not wearing masks or taking other precautions.
Visiting a pumpkin patch, apple picking and other outdoor large-space events where social distancing is possible generally pose a lower risk. Have a mask for times in public you’re in closer proximity of others. And make enjoyment the central theme of your autumn!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
