On the lookout for a comfy, storable bed, blind repairs and more: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a decent twin-type bed to use for an adult that is comfortable and storable. Not an air mattress. — Chrissy Gordon, Northfield

Dear Chrissy: Go to Walmart.com and get a GrandRest 4-inch tri-fold, memory foam, twin-size mattress on sale for $69. FYI: I have used these: They are pretty comfortable to sleep on, except when you get up from them laying on the floor! I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I shop at the Somers Point ShopRite once a week. I purchase 68 bottles of ShopRite Clear Delight Tropical water each week. For the last month or so, they haven’t had any. I ask employees why, but no one has an answer. Can you find out what the problem is? You always come through for me. Wouldn’t miss your column! Thanks. — Nancy, Atlantic City

Dear Nancy: After calling the grocery manager there, I found out that ShopRite Clear Delight Tropical water is not discontinued, but it is on hold at their warehouse.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know of a service for in-home woven blind repair? My woven blinds need some work on the cords. They probably need to be restrung. I am trying to avoid having to take them down to bring to a store. I bought them years ago at Lowe’s, and they were custom made. Thanks for any suggestions. — Mary, Absecon

Dear Mary: Try calling Blind Express in Ocean City at 609-399-9940. They state they repair blinds. I also emailed you the link for Blindrepairguys.com. You can call them at 888-245-8084. If any of our readers know of someone, I am sure they will write in.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Signature Select Refreshe 35-pack of bottled water: $4.99.

Land O Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count jumbo shrimp: $13.98.

Pork tenderloins: $3.99 per pound.

Beef boneless bottom-round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Hatfield Italian sausage family pack: $2.99 per pound.

Strip steak: $7.99 per pound.

Bella Farm chicken wings in a 5-pound bag: $9.99.

Tastykake family packs: Two for $7. Must buy two.

Ivens Famous 16-ounce spiced wafers: $2.99.

Hormel Black Label 1-pound bacon: $5.99. Limit four.*

Large snow crab clusters: $11.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Cluster tomatoes: 89 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream or Ben & Jerry’s 16-ounce ice cream: $2.99. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Pint of blueberries: $1.99.

Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: $2.49.

One-pound can of Culinary Reserve claw crab meat: $8.99.

One-pound can of Culinary Reserve special crab meat: $14.99.

One-pound can of Culinary Reserve lump crab meat: $17.99.

Italian Village 12-ounce ravioli: 99 cents.

Kodak 20-count AA or AAA super heavy duty batteries: $2.99.

Green asparagus: $1.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chop family pack: $2.49 per pound.

Porterhouse of T-bone steak: $6.99 per pound.

Family pack of boneless chicken breasts: $2.49 per pound.

Cracker Barrel 7- to 10-ounce chunk cheese: $1.99.

Hatfield one pound bacon: $3.99.

Colavita imported pasta: Four for $4. Must buy four.

DeCecco pasta: $1.99.

Nature Bounty vitamins: half price.

Wilton bakeware: half price.

VO5 12.5-ounce shampoo or conditioner: 99 cents.

Hunt’s 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: Four for $5. Must buy four.

Galbani 32-ounce ricotta cheese or 1-pound mozzarella: $2.99.

Fillippo Berio 50.7-ounce olive oil: $9.99.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $7.99.

Prego 14.5- to 24-ounce pasta sauce: Two for $3. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*

V8 46-ounce 100% vegetable juice or V8 V-Fusion juice blends: Two for $6. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Must buy two. Limit four offers.*

General Mills large size cereal: $1.99. Limit four.*

Starbucks 3.5- to 12-ounce coffee or 10 pack K-cups: $5.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Beats Solo wireless on-ear headphones regularly $199.99 are on sale at Target for $99.99. An LG SP2 2.1-channel, 100-watt all-in-one sound bar with fabric wrap regularly $179.99 is on sale for $99.99.

Wednesday is the last day to get a Shark Navigator Lift Away bag-less vacuum regularly $219.99 on sale for $159.99 at Lowe’s.

Nature Made, Nature’s Bounty and Walgreens vitamins are buy one, get one free (mix and match, too) at Walgreens. Photo books are 60% off.

Through Thursday, Paverstone 12-by-12-inch, 1.5-inch thick pewter square concrete stepping stones are $1.98 each at Home Depot.

A Keurig K-mini plus single serve coffee maker is $49.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Wednesday at Boscov’s, Champion men’s, women’s and kids T-shirts, leggings, fleece crews, hoodies and bottoms are 40% off.

Halloween decor, lights, toys, costumes, makeup, masks, wigs and accessories are half price at Rite Aid.

Nature Made and Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS. Marie Callender’s pot pies are 25% off.

Get a 105-piece Pittsburgh tool set with a 4-drawer chest regularly $59.99 on sale for $44.99 at Harbor Freight Tools through Thursday.