Olympic triumph without the pain, strain an injuries: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The benefits of exercise may sound too golden to be true, but decades of solid science confirm that regular exercise can improve your overall health: helping you sleep better, reducing stress, controlling weight, brightening your mood, sharpening your mental functioning, helping to build your immunity to fight disease and extending your life.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.