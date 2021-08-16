Olympic triumph without the pain, strain an injuries: Dr. Nina Radcliff

It’s inspiring to watch athletes compete for medals.
Research shows that we, regardless of age, are inspired to become more active and move more from watching Olympic competitions. And for those busy during the week with projects, studies show we tend to set out on days off — a part of the “weekend warrior athlete sports” enthusiasts crowd.
All of this can add-up to engaging in more strenuous activity on those days off or, as we “go for it” in increasing physical activities, which can lead to busting some ambitious moves while experiencing more aches, pains or maybe even an injury.
Here are some important tips to remember to work out safely so you get all the health benefits without the aches, strains or injuries.
Whether you’ve been exercising for years or are just starting a fitness regime, it’s important to use these tips to help avoid injuries so you can keep moving closer to your fitness goals.
Choose your exercise wisely. Running longer, extra tennis matches or added rounds of golf can be strenuous on the body, especially if your body is not ready for it.
Understanding your health goals will help steer you toward the right intensity of activity. And be realistic about your current health and level of fitness. If you are a beginner, the physical demands of certain activities — or extended times — may be too much at first. Choose a gentler, low-intensity alternative such as walking or swimming and work your way up.
If you haven’t been active, or have a health condition, talk with your health care provider to make sure you are healthy enough for exercise. Ask which types of exercise might be best for you.
Always warm up and cool down. Warming-up before exercise gets your blood flowing, warms up your muscles, and helps you avoid injury.
The easiest way to warm up is to exercise slowly for the first few minutes, then pick up the pace. You should also cool down after exercise to bring your heart rate and body temperature back to normal. Cool down by ending your routine at a slower pace for the last 5 to 10 minutes.
Also, remember we become more vulnerable to injuries as we get older, in part because we are less agile than we used to be, and we have also lost some of our former bone and muscle mass.
Stretches. To stay flexible, stretch at least two times a week. Don’t stretch cold muscles and don’t hold stretches for longer than 15 to 30 seconds. And for every sport activity, a thorough warmup that “stretches” your muscles should be completed before starting to play. The warmup should not only target the muscles used in that sport, but it should also prepare the back for the stresses to come.
Hydrate. Especially in hot weather or with intense physical activity, proper hydration reduces your chances of developing dangerous or life-threatening heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Staying hydrated not only boosts your immune system, but it can also help prevent other injuries, such as orthopedic injuries. Muscle tissue makeup is about 75% water and, since water plays a part in the proper functioning of muscles, joints and blood vessels, adequate hydration is needed to prevent injuries. When dehydration occurs, a loss of coordination and muscle fatigue can develop, both of which can lead to injuries.
Right equipment and good form. Using proper safety equipment and gear can greatly help to reduce the risk of injury. Learning the right way to do an exercise or sport also helps prevent injury. Look for lessons in your community.
Listen to your body. Watch for fatigue levels. When muscles are tired, they have decreased energy-absorbing capabilities and are at an increased risk of injury.
Keep a watchful eye on intensity of workouts and any beginnings of pain or discomfort in the body. You should never feel pain when exercising. If you feel pain, stop right away. You don’t want to exacerbate a problem.
If injured, get a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. In the case of an injury, it’s important to have a good team around you that can rehabilitate you back to your best potential.
Whether you are 5 or 105 years old — regular, physical activity will deliver the gold to your health and well-being!
The benefits of exercise may sound too golden to be true, but decades of solid science confirm that regular exercise can improve your overall health: helping you sleep better, reducing stress, controlling weight, brightening your mood, sharpening your mental functioning, helping to build your immunity to fight disease and extending your life.
That’s golden!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.