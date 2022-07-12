Observe the year's closest moon: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

In my first 46 years of writing this column, only two times I chose to take off a week — in both cases due to extreme life events.

Two weeks ago, I decided not to do the column a third time in my life because my wife suddenly became seriously ill and needed my full support.

Fortunately, my wife is now doing much better, and we are expecting a full recovery. So this week I return to writing the column. Our subject is following the lunar journey from Wednesday’s closest full moon of the year to the month’s farthest moon two Tuesdays from now — at the very dawn this thin crescent moon is paired with the brightest planet, Venus. One addition to our discussion of the moon’s appearances is the great bright summer constellation Scorpius flaming into best view next week because of the moon’s disappearance from the evening sky then.

Begin with the year’s closest, biggest-looking moon. The moon will be full Wednesday (July 13) and visible all night long — on the same day the moon is also at its closest of the year. How close is the moon at this moment of “perigee?” The answer is 221,993 miles, more than 30,000 miles closer than the moon at its “apogee,” or farthest point. Quite a few people have put more mileage on a motor vehicle than this minimum distance to the moon. I currently have a car with 211,000 miles on it, so with a little luck I might surpass the minimum moon distance.

About 50 years ago, some of the Apollo astronauts made it to the moon in about three days of traveling faster than human beings ever had. But the distances from Earth to its fellow planets is enormously greater. The closest any planet can come to Earth is Venus, a distance about 100 times greater than the distance to the moon. Amazingly, the far-flung dwarf-planet Pluto at its closest to Earth is about 100 times farther from us than Venus and about 10,000 times farther than the moon. By coincidence, Pluto is at its closest of 2022 next Tuesday, July 19, though it will still require a fairly large amateur telescope and detailed finder charts to see.

Wednesday night’s closest full moon of the year should look slightly bigger than any other of 2022. The best time to get your first glimpse of it is early in dusk when the moon is rising in the southeast. Actually, whenever the moon is low in the sky the famous “moon illusion” gives the appearance of the moon being much larger than normal.

Exited moon allows best view of Scorpius. By this weekend, the waning moon will be rising several hours after nightfall, so those first few hours of night will be free of bright moonlight and (weather permitting) ideal for stargazing. The brightest constellation of summer, when haze is not too thick low in the sky, is the majestic Scorpius the Scorpion.

Scorpius hangs low in the due south on July evenings. Look first for its brightest star, Antares, which displays an orange-gold hue. Antares marks the heart of the scorpion, with two modestly bright stars on either side of it. About a fist-width at arm’s length to the right of Antares is a vertical line of fairly bright stars that mark the head of Scorpius. Farther to the lower left of Antares, the tail of Scorpius curls down and then back up where it is marked by a close pair of two bright stars, one markedly brighter than the other. This pair represents the sting of the giant scorpion.

Waning moon passes four outer planets. The planets Saturn, Jupiter and Mars now rise in the middle of the night but are seen highest around morning twilight. The moon will be fairly near Saturn at dawn Saturday, close to bright Jupiter at dawn on Tuesday, July 19, and very close to Mars at dawn on Thursday, July 21.

Finally, two Tuesdays from now, at about 5 a.m. July 26, brilliant Venus will shine quite near the crescent moon.