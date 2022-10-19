Nips hard candy getting hard to find locally: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any idea on where to purchase Nips hard candy? I used to purchase them at CVS or ShopRite. I can’t seem to find any stores in the Northfield area where I can buy them at a reasonable price. I found them on Amazon, but they were too expensive. Thanks in advance. — Dianne Simpson

Dear Dianne: According to the Ferrara Candy Shop website, CVS sells them, as does Walmart. However, at Walmart.com, they are out of stock. They are out of stock on Amazon, too! There are quite a few sellers of Nips on ebay.com. The best deal I could find was a case of 12 for $39.99 with free shipping. I did find a class-action suit about Nips. I emailed you Nips website, the information about the class action and the ebay sellers. Good luck!

Dear Franny

The Shopaholic:

Can you find a very small bathroom vanity, no more than 19 inches tops, for me? Please keep it under $200. I don’t care about the color. — Joe Troanni

Dear Joe: Get an 18.5-inch gray bathroom vanity with the top for $114 at Lowe’s. If you need a brushed nickel bathroom faucet for it, a Pfister Masey is on sale for $59.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Center-cut pork chop family pack: $2.99 per pound.

Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

Ken’s 16-ounce salad dressing: Buy one, get one free.

Marie Callendar’s 10-ounce pot pies: $3.50.

Chicken or turkey pot pies made fresh in the deli: $6.

Pumpkin cake donuts: $6 for an 8 pack.

Tastykake pies: $1.50.

Campbell’s cream of mushroom or cream of chicken condensed soup: Four for $5.

Hillshire Farm smoked sausage 12- to 14-ounce packs: Buy one, get one free.

Four-pound bag of Signature Select sugar: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Signature Select 15- to 16-ounce peanut butter: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream or 3-pack of Dipped Duos: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Chobani 4-pack of Greek yogurt: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*

Eight-pound bag of naval oranges: $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Center-cut family pack of pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Pork spare ribs: $1.99 per pound.

Fresh Norwegian salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound.

Hershey’s 9- to 22-ounce snack size candy: Three for $10.

Kodak Xtralife AA or AAA 12-pack of batteries: $1.99.

Swanson 14.5-ounce broth: Two for $2. Must buy two.

Pyrex storage, bakeware prep ware and snap ware: half price.

Good Cook cast irons: 33% off.

ChefElect 10-piece stainless steel cookware set: Half price.

Kellogg’s medium size cereal: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99. Limit four.*

Folgers 22.6- to 25.4-ounce coffee: $7.99. Limit four.*

Thomas’ 6-pack of English muffins: $2.49. Limit one.*

Bumble Bee solid white tuna 4-pack: $3.99. Limit one.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Florida’s Natural Premium 52-ounce juice: $1.99. Limit four.*

TRESemme 22- to 28-ounce shampoo and conditioner: Two for $4. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Plush to Sherpa 50-by-70 inch throws regularly $27.99 are on sale for $14.99 at Boscov’s. An iHome lightweight 2-in-1 stick-hand cordless vacuum cleaner regularly $149.99 is on sale for $89.99.

All Halloween costumes, makeup, masks, wigs and accessories are half price at Rite Aid.

Get a Proctor Silex 0.9-cubic foot, 900-watt microwave regularly $79.99 on sale at Target for $49.99. Beats Solo wireless on-ear headphones are half price for $99.99.

Walgreens brand, Nature Made and Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-coffee is on sale for $7.99 at CVS. Gevalia 12-ounce coffee or The Original Donut Shop 12-pack of K-cups are on sale for $6.99.

A Kidde 10-year worry-free smoke and carbon monoxide detector lithium battery-powered with photoelectric sensor is on sale at Home Depot for $39.88.

Nightscope binoculars are $9.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.