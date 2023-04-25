Next year on April 8, two Mondays after Easter 2024, the most awesome kind of sky event that can be predicted in nature will across a roughly 150-mile wide strip of the US from Texas to Maine and then not again anywhere in the 48 states for two decades.

The event is a total eclipse of the sun. Here in New Jersey, it will be a large partial eclipse but a far cry from the miracle of totality. A total eclipse of the sun is a thousand times or infinite times more magnificent than a partial eclipse.

AN 8-HOUR DRIVE TO AWE

In any partial solar eclipse, however large, the sky doesn't really get very dark, and a special filter is needed for safe viewing of the uneclipsed part of the sun's blinding disc. Major preparation for next year's total eclipse will include a drive as short as to upstate New York or northern New England. An additional complication is the capricious weather of April, especially in the Northeast, where snow and ice are possible this time of year. These days, frequent weather updates are available on cellphones so we should be prepared to change our destination on eclipse morning and drive to a clear spot on the path of total eclipse.

Expect the "sudden shadow." The huge shadow of the moon will be viewed coming like a purple thunderstorm from several hundred miles away and traveling sometimes at more than 2,000 mph. In about 10 seconds, overwhelming darkness will descend, the stars will come out in the daytime sky and a wide band of deep red glow at all horizons will appear in a second: "the 360-degree sunset." And there, right before you're finally safe to look at it, will be the sight that has been called "the Eye of God." The jet-black silhouette of the moon's night side will surrounded by the fantastic and millions of miles long pearly streamers of the sun'rs gently radiant "corona," or "crown." The gases of the corona are so thin that they will shine gently despite the fact that they are by far the hottest thing that the human eye can ever see: About 2 million degrees, dozens of times hotter than lightning hundreds of times hotter than the surface of the Sun.

This coming eclipse's period of totality will be longer than most. It's about 4 1/2 minutes as viewed from the southern U.S., 3 1/2 from the northern U.S.

Other marvels of a total solar eclipse include Bailey's beads and the landscape crawling with "shadow bands." But the most staggering of all total solar eclipse sights is the "diamond ring effect" — the band of the corona and the diamond of the returning first speck of the sun's surface shining through the deepest valley on the edge of the moon.

OCTOBER 2023's ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes centrally in front of the sun but is farther than average away from Earth, leaving a ring of the sun's blindingly bright surface still visible. This Oct. 14, an annular eclipse will be visible along a band of territory that crosses the western U.S. Here in New Jersey, the October eclipse is the fairly small partial one. Next April's will be a very large partial.

THIS WEEK'S MOON, MARS, AND GEMINI TWINS

On Tuesday night, April 25, the thick lunar crescent will appear very close to the right of the now-not-very-bright Mars. Directly above the moon and Mars are the brightest stars of Gemini, the twins Pollux the brighter and Castor the dimmer. On Wednesday, April 26, the moon will appear very near to the upper left of Pollux.

INTERNATIONAL ASTRONOMY DAY

This Saturday, April 29, is International Astronomy Day. At dawn, the moderately break point of light in the east-southeast will be Saturn. A dusk that day, the moon is to the upper left of the star Regulus.