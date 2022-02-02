Need help finding frozen pole beans: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for frozen pole beans, sometimes called fordhook lima beans, that ShopRite used to sell. Can you help find any brand? — Nancy and Stan Hess, Absecon
Dear Nancy and Stan: You could try asking your ShopRite grocery manager if they can still get them. I can only find seeds to grow them. If you ever get to a Publix supermarket in our southern states, they sell a Publix brand 1pound bag of frozen pole beans steam in the bag for $2.53. It also carries Publix 15ounce lima beans and fordhook frozen beans for $4.31.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of your help for an item I purchased perhaps over a year ago. I can’t recall where I bought it. The website for S&F caramel sea salt dessert sauce (schlotterbeckfoss.com) suggests Shoprite and Whole Foods sell it in a 10ounce jar manufactured in Maine, but neither claims to carry it. It is so good, and its ingredients are pure, which they list as “good and clean.” I cannot buy directly from them, so they claim. If you can obtain info I am not familiar with, I would appreciate knowing. Can you find another source for me to purchase it. It’s damn good! — Joanna
Dear Joanna: You do have all the information, and the website does state that Whole Foods sells it. However, the WF website has a spot for “private label”. It may be marketed under different labels. I found what looks like the same type jar and states it is made in Maine, just like S&F brand is. Go to JKAdams.com and try buying Stonewall kitchen sea salt caramel sauce in a 12.25ounce jar for $7.99. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I used to be able to find Snapple Trop-a-Rocka at Shop Rite and Acmes in the Barnegat/Manahawkin area. Now I can’t find it anywhere. Please help! Heinz also made a ketchup sweetened with honey, which was great, and now it’s nowhere to be found! Please help me find it around my area. Thank you for all you do for your readers. — Janice B.
Dear Janice: You can purchase Snapple Diet Trop-a-Rocka Tea in a pack of 12 bottles at Walmart.com for $29.99. On Snapple.com it states that nowhere in the 08234 area is it sold. However, it is still on the website. For the Heinz ketchup with honey, Heinz.com states ShopRite, Target and Walmart sell it, but I could not find it. I did find Heinz tomato ketchup sweetened only with honey in a 31-ounce bottle for $5.08 at Walmart.com, but it is out of stock. Even on Amazon.com, it is out of stock.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Signature Farms value pack chicken drums, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
Top sirloin steak: $4.99 per pound.
Two-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $11.98.
Boneless pork loin roasts or pork tenderloins: Buy one, get one free.
Healthy Choice Power Bowls, Simply Steamers or Steamer Entrees: $2.
Store-made 14-ounce guacamole: Buy one, get one free.
Store-made roasted whole chicken: $5.99.
Boneless chuck pot roast: $5.99 per pound.
Boneless strip steak: $9.99 per pound.
A 3-pound pack of Signature Select thick-cut bacon: $12.99.
Pringles mega stack: Three for $5.
Devour entrees: $3.
Pepperidge Farm layer cakes: $3.50.
A 24-ounce package of Brussels sprouts, jumbo white mushrooms, cremini mushrooms or cauliflower florets: $5 each.
A 3-pound bag of Little Potato Company potatoes: $5.
Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon: $5.99. Limit one.*
Pint of strawberries: $1.99. Limit one.*
Fisherman’s Net Atlantic salmon filet: $7.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*
Chex Mix, Bugles or Gardetto’s snacks: 88 cents. Limit 6 offers.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breast family packs: $1.99 per pound.
Boneless srloin steak: $5.99 per pound.
A 5-pound bag of russet potatoes: $1.49.
A 3-pound bag of yellow onions: 99 cents.
Whole boneless pork loin: $1.49 per pound.
Chock Full o’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.49.
Quaker cereal or instant oatmeal: $1.49.
Sabra guacamole: half price.
Reddi Wip whipped cream: Two for $4. Must buy two.
Bowl & Basket 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Instant Pot 3-quart Duo: $39.99.
Spice Essentials spice grinders: 99 cents.
Gerber toddler baby food: Five for $5. Must buy five.
Hisense 50-inch smart 4K TV: $269.99.
Jumbo Dungeness crab clusters: $17.99 per pound.
Sargento 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.99.
Green Giant Simply Steam 7.5- to 10-ounce vegetables: 99 cents.
Glad zipper bags: half price.
ShopRite 50-square feet heavy duty aluminum foil: $1.99.
ShopRite 75-square feet aluminum foil: $1.99.
Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*
Bowl & Basket 72-count K-Cups: $12.99. Limit four.*
Bowl & Basket 1-pound butter quarters: $1.99. Limit four.*
Hellmann’s real mayonnaise: $2.99. Limit one.*
ShopRite 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.*
Pringles potato crisps: Four for $4. Limit one offer.
Nabisco Oreo cookies family size: Two for $6. Limit four offers.*
Tide 65-ounce (orange) laundry detergent: $6.99. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Today men’s and women’s fashion watches are $7.99 at Boscov’s. A Pure Relief deluxe heating pad regularly $39.99 is on sale for $24.99.
Thursday is the last day to get a Glacier Bay two-piece GPF/1.6 high-efficiency dual-flush elongated toilet in white with the seat for $99 at Home Depot.
Get Boots & Berkley Valentine toys or tank shirts for your dog are $5 at Target. The Kitchen Aid professional 5-quart stand mixer is on sale for $379.99.
McCafe 12-pack K-cups are $4.99 at CVS. L’Oreal facial care products are buy one, get one half price.
Get General Mill select cereals at Walgreens for $1.99. Russel Stover’s or Whitman chocolates are buy one, get one free.
Get a Colgate battery-powered toothbrush for $2.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
All home decor is half price at Hobby Lobby. Valentine paper crafts and decorations are 40% off.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
