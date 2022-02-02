Need help finding frozen pole beans: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for frozen pole beans, sometimes called fordhook lima beans, that ShopRite used to sell. Can you help find any brand? — Nancy and Stan Hess, Absecon

Dear Nancy and Stan: You could try asking your ShopRite grocery manager if they can still get them. I can only find seeds to grow them. If you ever get to a Publix supermarket in our southern states, they sell a Publix brand 1pound bag of frozen pole beans steam in the bag for $2.53. It also carries Publix 15ounce lima beans and fordhook frozen beans for $4.31.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of your help for an item I purchased perhaps over a year ago. I can’t recall where I bought it. The website for S&F caramel sea salt dessert sauce (schlotterbeckfoss.com) suggests Shoprite and Whole Foods sell it in a 10ounce jar manufactured in Maine, but neither claims to carry it. It is so good, and its ingredients are pure, which they list as “good and clean.” I cannot buy directly from them, so they claim. If you can obtain info I am not familiar with, I would appreciate knowing. Can you find another source for me to purchase it. It’s damn good! — Joanna