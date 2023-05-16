Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Richards’ Sharpening Service in Northfield has closed. Do you know any place near the Somers Point, Northfield or Mays Landing areas that sharpens knives? Love your column. — Helen and Bob Turano
Dear Helen and Bob: Try Ray’s Clipper Works at 1020 Route 9 in Marmora. Call them at 609-545-0581.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me a new Keurig maker. The best price I could find was $159. I sent you the picture of the one I would like, or at least similar. — Sharlene Bagierek, The Villages, Florida
Dear Sharlene: Go to Walmart.com and get the Keurig K-cup Classic for $107. It is red; the black is out of stock. Hope red is OK. If not, they also have a black one for $140. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My doctor prescribed a gluten-free diet for my gastrointestinal issues. I am trying to follow it, but it’s so darn expensive. I’m paying almost double the price of groceries, and I can’t afford to keep spending money on the food. Any ideas or advice would be greatly appreciated. — Debra Esher
Dear Debra: Check the Reader Tips contribution below from Sharon Leidy. Also, try Aldi and Lidl. You can also find easy recipes to make at glutenfreeonashoestring.com. I emailed you the link.
Reader tips
Sharon Leidy wrote in to let Janice Reed know there is a gluten-free bakery on Route 30 in Galloway Township, next to the Gilchrist Offshore Restaurant.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.
Three-ounce lobster tails: $6.99 each.
A 40-ounce fruit bowl: $8.99.
Yoplait yogurt: 50 cents.
Seedless watermelon: $7.99.
Pork back ribs or St. Louis ribs: $3.99 per pound.
Sugardale 1-pound bacon: $3.99.
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $3.50.
Signature Select or O Organics K-cups 72- to 80-count: $24.99. Limit one offer.*
Two pounds of strawberries or 18 ounces of blueberries: $4.99. Limit two offers.*
Asparagus: $1.99 per pound. Limit three pounds.*
Entenmann’s 9.1-ounce truffles: $4.99. Limit four offers.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Starbucks 11- to 12-ounce coffee: $6.99.
Jumbo pack of Bowl & Basket chicken thighs or drumsticks: 99 cents per pound.
Bottom-round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Middle neck clams: $19.99 per 36 clams.
Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit four.*
Pork spare ribs: $1.99 per pound. Limit one package.*
Two-pound bag of 31- to 40-count shrimp: $9.98. Limit one.*
Store-sliced Land O Lakes American cheese: $4.99 per pound. Limit four pounds.*
Chicken of the Sea solid white tuna: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*
Best’s 14-ounce beef franks: $1.99. Limit one.*
Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*
Ragu pasta sauce: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
A 3-pound bag of yellow onions: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Wonderful 1-pound pistachios: $4.99. Limit one.*
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Get a Betsy Johnson rolling duffel bag regularly $160 on sale for $39.99 at Boscov’s. All Whiteware and Serveware is half price.
Get four bottles of Simply Tide laundry detergent for $9 at Walgreens. Pampers jumbo pack of diapers are two for $21.
Maxwell House or Yuban 24.5- to 31-ounce coffee is $7.99 at CVS. Huggies jumbo pack of diapers are two for $22.
Assorted summer toys and pool toys are half price at Rite Aid. Bactine, Caladryle, Compeed Blister, Hibiciens, New Skin and Sarna are buy one, get one free.
Get a 6,000-BTU window air conditioner at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $129.99. A Chefman 3.7-quart air fryer is on sale for $39.99.
All Swimway pool floats are 10% off at Target. A Spalding 54-inch portable basketball hoop regularly $319.99 is on sale for $255.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
