Navigating challenging relationships during holidays: Dr. Nina Radcliff

It’s a special time of year when gatherings “of good cheer” are planned.

While it can be rewarding and wonderful, some “togetherness” may be challenging, awkward or, to some, even painful. While we all long for an abundance of “glad tidings of great joy” and easy conversations, experts agree that handling challenging relationships during the holidays can trip up even the best-intentioned.

Here are some expert tips on how to navigate those gatherings. And with consideration in ways to manage and improve your personal health in the coming days and new year let’s bear in mind how relationships affect our overall health and well-being.

During times of holiday get-togethers, you may find yourself face-to-face with certain family members or other folks that are challenging or uncomfortable to be around.

Here are some expert tips to keep in mind whether it’s a family member or casual social relationship:

Plan ahead to help thaw the “freeze.” When it comes to uncomfortable or difficult relationships, people tend to give “freeze out” signals to the other person. While it’s important to maintain healthy, safe boundaries during a gathering with everyone “together” in the same place, “politeness” is key. If there is a “surprise” interaction, opt for comments with common ground. Think ahead about when and how you want to engage with others and then look for those opportunities. Consider what kind of group versus one-on-one time are you willing to spend with those you find most challenging.

Look for a friendly face. For some at holiday events, just engaging in small talk and having casual conversations can be the source of anxiety. It’s recommended when arriving at the event or when you’re feeling out of place, seek out people you know and enjoy spending time with or navigate toward people with a friendly face, because they’re likely good communicators and will help make you feel at ease.

Be present and set your expectations. Avoid using (or looking) at your phone or other electronics. Holiday gatherings are generally not the place to have in-depth conversations, so prepare for others to join in and even interrupt at times. Conversations will typically be brief, and it’s important not to expect to resolve any pressing business or personal matters at the event.

Sharing. Avoid discussing your health issues, personal/confidential information, controversial issues and inappropriate jokes. People enjoy holiday stories and so when/if the timing is appropriate, consider sharing positive, happy holiday memories.

Bridge-and-swing. If you’re faced with an awkward question or confrontation, defer to politeness and bridge to a “common ground” holiday note (even if it’s suggesting it would be best to connect on “that” at another time).

Know when and how to exit. Before leaving the event, along with thanking your hosts, navigate your way around and try to say a brief hello to the people you haven’t had the chance to converse with.

Remember, the only one you can control is yourself. Experts agree that with awareness, preparation and discipline, you can, in fact, be the “high-ground” light no matter what else is swirling around you. Noting, too, that when all else fails, there’s always refuge behind a locked bathroom door or taking a walk outside.

Stay focused on your goals in gathering. If you’re clear that your goals are mutual understanding, resolution and harmony, your intentions will help guide your actions and keep you on track.

A healthier New Year

Quality relationships are a vital component to your health and well-being. And it’s wise to consider gatherings before attending, with respect to relationship and interactions.

As you navigate a healthier New Year, build quality relationships and continue to manage interactions wisely (at gatherings or one-on-one):

Compelling evidence links people involved in positive relationships to healthier immune systems, being happier and more resilient (managing stress better), while living longer than people who do not have healthy relationships, or are isolated.

What matters is what your quality “relationship ties mean in your life” and experts underscore recognizing: Do they provide support or strain? Do they provide love? Caring connection? Trust? Comfort? Laughter? Joy? Or, do some manifest drama, angst, bitterness, envy, toxicity, distrust, ill-will or even hate?

When it comes to well-being, relationships might just be the most important practice to master. Think about what sustains you when life gets rough. Or, what matters most when you look back on your life. For most, it’s the care and connection shared with our friends, family and coworkers.

Navigating challenging relationships during the holidays is one aspect of the relationship dynamics. Overall, relationships are an essential part of your life, so it’s important to establish and nurture the ones that provide you the greatest joy.