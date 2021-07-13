More awesome eclipses are on their way: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Today’s astronomy column is a two-part story.

The first part is a close-by whisper of loveliness associated with the present — with subtle sights of currently dim Mars and the star Regulus, very near bright Venus in our evening twilight.

The second part of the column is about two distant but approaching roars of overwhelming beauty from the future. Those roars are America’s next awesome total eclipse of the sun less than three years from now — and New Jersey’s next staggering total eclipse of the sun, a mere 58 years away.

Close encounters of the Venus kind: The twilights in July are long in our part of the world. The only planet easily visible low in these bright and enduring twilights this summer is the brightest planet of all: Venus. But the special events of the next two weeks are Venus passing unusually close to much dimmer Mars and Regulus, so you will need binoculars to see these fainter objects well.

You will also have to have an unobstructed view down to quite low in the sky a bit north of due west to see Venus, Mars and Regulus these next two weeks. And the key time to look for these objects each night is about 9:10 p.m., late enough in twilight but soon enough before their setting.