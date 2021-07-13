More awesome eclipses are on their way: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Today’s astronomy column is a two-part story.
The first part is a close-by whisper of loveliness associated with the present — with subtle sights of currently dim Mars and the star Regulus, very near bright Venus in our evening twilight.
The second part of the column is about two distant but approaching roars of overwhelming beauty from the future. Those roars are America’s next awesome total eclipse of the sun less than three years from now — and New Jersey’s next staggering total eclipse of the sun, a mere 58 years away.
Close encounters of the Venus kind: The twilights in July are long in our part of the world. The only planet easily visible low in these bright and enduring twilights this summer is the brightest planet of all: Venus. But the special events of the next two weeks are Venus passing unusually close to much dimmer Mars and Regulus, so you will need binoculars to see these fainter objects well.
You will also have to have an unobstructed view down to quite low in the sky a bit north of due west to see Venus, Mars and Regulus these next two weeks. And the key time to look for these objects each night is about 9:10 p.m., late enough in twilight but soon enough before their setting.
The first of the “conjunctions,” or close meetings, is Venus and Mars, at essentially their closest together Tuesday night. After you locate Venus, look just lower left of Venus with binoculars to try to make out the glowing speck of Mars. Both planets are on the far side of the sun from us now, but Mars is currently much farther away and therefore about the dimmest it can ever appear. Last October, Mars was dozens of times of brighter in our sky and about 7 times wider in our telescopes. Even so, you may be able with binoculars now to detect the contrast in color between white-yellow Venus and orange-gold Mars.
How close together in the sky do Venus and Mars appear tonight? Only about one-third the width of your little finger as viewed at full arm’s length. That’s about one-tenth the width of the field of view in a typical pair of binoculars.
If skies are cloudy or very hazy Tuesday night, you can still see Venus and Mars not greatly farther apart for the rest of the week, but Mars will be lower right of Venus by this weekend. By then, Venus will be closer to the star Regulus (upper left of Venus) than to Mars. Regulus shines noticeably brighter than Mars right now, and its blue-white hue will contrast well with the white-yellow of Venus in binoculars or telescope.
Next Wednesday, July 21, Venus, Mars and Regulus will form their tightest trio, about one-half the width of your fist at arm’s length. That is also the day that Venus and Regulus appear closest together, with Regulus lower left of Venus.
Bonus planet sights: The moon will be full on Friday, July 23. That evening and the next two, if you look around 10:30 p.m. you’ll see the moon with two major points of light near it: Saturn on July 23 and 24, and very bright Jupiter on July 25.
Awesome solar eclipses: On June 10, some of us in New Jersey were up around 5:30 a.m. and managed to catch amazing glimpses through clouds of the crescent sun during that day’s large sunrise partial solar eclipse. New Jersey will also get to see, weather permitting, an almost total eclipse of the moon this fall. But no eclipse can compare with the staggering experience of a total eclipse of the sun.
