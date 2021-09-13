Mindfulness is your tool for healthy productivity and management: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Awareness is the first step. Paying attention to the way you think. When you notice yourself replaying events, going on and on without a break, mulling things in your mind or worrying about things you can’t control, acknowledge it and shift to mindfulness.

Commit to living in the present, in the moment. Mindfulness thinking is the practice of being present in the now and aware of your thoughts, experiences, feelings and senses. Too often we are distracted by “tasks ahead,” thinking about what needs to be done or has been done. In the process, we’re missing out on the beauty and strength in the present moment.

Mindfulness takes practice, like any other skill. But over time, it can decrease overthinking and stop the mind’s constant chatter.

Studies have linked mindfulness skills to a decrease in a number of stress-related illnesses including: heart disease; hypertension; depression and anxiety; and obesity and obesity-related diseases such as Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, there can be improvements in general wellness: cognitive function, memory, concentration, and focus; sleep quality; empathy, compassion, and altruism; relationships with others; and better school, home and work performance.