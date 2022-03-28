Microwave cooking is safe when done properly: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Microwaves are not only convenient but when used properly they are a safe and effective cooking method.

They are a powerful tool with food prep and, today, virtually every home throughout our country has one and uses it multiple times throughout the week.

While using a microwave oven is generally considered safe, for your health and your food, there are some important safety tips.

Microwaves are high-frequency radio waves that are part of the electromagnetic spectrum. The invisible waves of electrical and magnetic energy are absorbed by materials containing water (e.g., food), and the energy is converted into heat that cooks the foods and heats the liquids. Unlike traditional ovens, microwaves cook food from the inside rather than from the outside.

When discussing microwave safety, many believe that injuries are related to the electromagnetic radiation. However, microwaves are deemed safe because the radio waves are contained within the oven (when the door is closed), and they have an excellent safety record. The World Health Organization underscores microwaves are “safe and convenient for heating and cooking a variety of foods” when used according to the manufacturers’ instructions.

Most microwave-related injuries are from heat-related burns from overheated foods, exploding liquids, hot containers or utensils, and fires. In fact, they are responsible for more emergency room visits due to scald burn injuries than any other cooking device. And children under the age of 5 face a disproportionate risk of scalds from microwave oven incidents.

Heart pacemakers are designed to shield against interference from microwaves. Microwave ovens are specially designed to keep radiation in. They allow you to look in and keep an eye on your food while being appropriately spaced to prevent long microwaves from escaping.

Safety tips

The Food and Drug Administration has outlined important tips for using your microwave oven safely:

Always ensure your microwave is in good, fully-functioning condition

Read/follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use

Don’t use metal bowls, utensils or aluminum foil. Microwaves reflect off them, which can cause food to cook unevenly, damage the oven and cause sparks or fires. And watch out for metal handles on take-out boxes, metal twist ties, recycled paper plates that may contain miniscule bits of metal and plates with gold or silver decorations.

Use glass and ceramic whenever possible. It’s OK to use microwave-safe plastic containers. But make sure to check that the plastic container is microwave (BPA) safe — not all are! Some plastic, when microwaved, can melt, allowing chemicals to enter the food you will eat, and for food to stain the container.

Don’t heat water or liquids longer than the manufacturer’s instructions and recommendations. “Super-heated” water describes water heated beyond its boiling temperature that does not have signs of boiling — it’s unstable. Just taking the container out can cause the water to explode out of the container and cause serious scalding/burns. Additionally, if an object such as a spoon or granulated material such as instant coffee, sugar, or artificial sweetener is added, the water may boil vigorously or explode out of the container. Consider adding granulated substances before heating to decrease the chances of this occurring.

A microwave should not be operated if the oven door is damaged or there are problems with closing it securely (check hinges, latches, seals and if the door itself prevents it from closely firmly).

Cover food you’re microwaving, even if it is with a paper towel, to prevent explosion and splatter that can become a nidus for bacterial growth for the next user or impact its performance and affect the taste of the food/drink you’re heating.

Also, clean the oven frequently as microwaves frequently get dirty. A clean, damp cloth is useful for removing splatter and spills. Spills can seep into the edge where the door meets the oven and create leakage of microwave energy.

The glass tray and support ring can be removed and washed with dish soap or in the dishwasher. For a deeper cleaning, apply an approved appliance cleaner, following instructions. Take a soft cloth or a sponge to wipe away the cleanser and remaining residue.

Alternatively, use distilled white vinegar or lemons with water in a container and microwave it for several minutes or until it boils and the interior is filled with steam. Keep the door closed to allow the steam time to do its job and penetrate dried-on messes.

Microwave ovens can reduce the amount of vitamins B, B1, C and E in foods and damage the protein/amino acid contents in meats, reducing the food’s nutritional value. However, all cooking methods have some effect on the nutrients in food.

Microwaving is often better than boiling the same food, which will remove even more of these nutrients because nutrients are lost through prolonged exposure to heat.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.