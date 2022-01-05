Mickey Mouse comforter available on Disney site: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My nephew was hoping Santa would bring him a Mickey Mouse bed. He loves everything Mickey Mouse. Can you find a full-size comforter for me. — Auntie Em

Dear Auntie Em: Shop.disney.com sells a full-size Mickey Mouse comforter for $44.95. If you want a set of Mickey Mouse full-size sheets, get them for $34.95 at that website, too. I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find pickle shots for leg cramps? They are supposed to help with the leg cramps that wake me through the night. — Tom

Dear Tom: Well, I found two kinds. Winechateau.com sells a 750-ml bottle of The Original Pickle Shot Spicy Pickle 30-proof vodka for $20.97. That should put you right back to sleep! Or a 2.5-ounce 12-pack bottles of Pickle Juice Extra Strength Shots for $18.24 at Amazon.com or a 48-count box at Walmart.com for $60.54.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy a jar of Mancini long hot peppers in oil? ShopRite sells Mancini products but not the long hots. —Rosalie and John