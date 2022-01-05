Mickey Mouse comforter available on Disney site: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My nephew was hoping Santa would bring him a Mickey Mouse bed. He loves everything Mickey Mouse. Can you find a full-size comforter for me. — Auntie Em
Dear Auntie Em: Shop.disney.com sells a full-size Mickey Mouse comforter for $44.95. If you want a set of Mickey Mouse full-size sheets, get them for $34.95 at that website, too. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find pickle shots for leg cramps? They are supposed to help with the leg cramps that wake me through the night. — Tom
Dear Tom: Well, I found two kinds. Winechateau.com sells a 750-ml bottle of The Original Pickle Shot Spicy Pickle 30-proof vodka for $20.97. That should put you right back to sleep! Or a 2.5-ounce 12-pack bottles of Pickle Juice Extra Strength Shots for $18.24 at Amazon.com or a 48-count box at Walmart.com for $60.54.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy a jar of Mancini long hot peppers in oil? ShopRite sells Mancini products but not the long hots. —Rosalie and John
Dear Rosalie and John: You did not say where you live, but you can buy the Mancini fried longhot peppers most of the time at Santori’s in Somers Point (I always get them there), so I am sure any Santori’s carries them. In Florida, I tried to get them last year since Mancini Packing Company is in Florida. When I called Mancini Packing Company, I was told I could order a case but that none of the Florida supermarkets sell them! Crazy, right? If you can’t find them, you can order them at mancinifoods.com. Get six 12-ounce jars for $24.14 or 12 jars for $48.28.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Strip or rib Steak: $6.99 per pound.
Seven-count bag of avocados: $2.99.
Two-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98.
Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.
Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $2.50.
Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.
Lean Cuisine Entrees or Favorites: Five for $10. Must buy 5; otherwise, $2.99 each.
Nabisco snack crackers: Buy one, get one free.
Signature SELECT 18-ounce bottle of peanut butter-filled pretzels: $3.99.
Lucerne 18-count large eggs: $1.99.
Deli-sliced domestic Swiss cheese: $6.99 per pound.
Deli-made classic subs or hoagies: $5.
Signature SELECT 2-liter seltzer, club or soda: 89 cents.
Signature SELECT 25.4-ounce Italian sparkling mineral water: 99 cents.
ShopRite
Boneless beef roast: 30% off.
Bowl & Basket family pack of boneless chicken breast: $1.99 per pound.
Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.
Green or white asparagus: $1.99 per pound.
Botticelli 67.6-ounce can of extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.
Folgers 22.6- to 25.4-ounce coffee: $4.99.
Colgate Max Fresh or Total toothpaste 3.3- to 6-ounce: 19 cents. Limit one.*
Florida’s Natural Premium 52-ounce orange juice: $1.99. Limit four.*
Skippy 15- to 16.3-ounce peanut butter: Two for $3. Limit four offers.*
Nivea lotion: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Progresso Classics, Heart Healthy, Light Rich & Hearty and Traditional soup: Ten for $10. Must buy 10. Limit four offers.*
Bumble Bee solid white 5-ounce tuna: 10 for $8.90. Must buy 10. Limit four offers.*
Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: 12 for $8. Must buy 12. Limit four offers.*
Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: Two for $6. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*
Chock full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: Two for $3. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
A Magic Chef 0.7-cubic foot countertop microwave in black is $59.99 at Home Depot.
A 7.5-quart latching storage tote is on sale at Ace Hardware for $4.99.
Entire stock of ladies winter outerwear is 50% to 75% off at Boscov’s. A Kitchenworks 15-piece knife block set is regularly $39.99 on sale for $19.99.
Family Dollar has a locking lid 80-quart tote for $14. On Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off.
Neutrogena or Aveeno skincare is buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.
A 12-ounce Smart Straw can of WD40 is $5.49 at Advance Auto Parts.
Get 30% off all women’s All In Motion sports bras at Target. All In Motion fitness items are 20% off.
Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee or Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee is $6.99 at CVS. Post or General Mills cereal is buy one, get one free.
Arm & Hammer 50-ounce laundry detergent or 21-pack pods are buy one at $7.49 and get two free at Walgreens.
