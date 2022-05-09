Mental health is your link to heart health: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Your physical and mental health are intertwined. And, your mental health can have a direct impact on your heart health in the long term.

A large and growing body of research shows that mental health is associated with risk factors for heart disease.

When experiencing stress, depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people can experience certain physiologic effects on the body, such as increased heart rate and blood pressure, reduced blood flow to the heart, and heightened levels of cortisol. Over time, these effects can lead to calcium buildup in the arteries, metabolic disease and heart disease — and much more!

Mental health and heart health

When feeling down, it’s fact that people find it easier to reach for a favorite comfort food, skip a workout, have sleep routine issues or experience more negative thoughts. At times when life throws you curveballs it’s also important to know your heart health is at greater risk.

Here are ways mental health can impact your heart health:

Chronic stress is a consistent sense of feeling pressured and overwhelmed over a period from challenging situations. It’s linked to playing a major role in heart-related disease as well as depression, anxiety, hostility and social isolation, which all have an adverse impact on cardiovascular health.

Anxiety can cause significant fluctuations in the rhythm of the heart and blood pressure. Anxiety causes the stress hormone cortisol to be secreted. Cortisol can also further aggravate anxiety levels, causing heart palpitations, sweating, and even blackouts, in certain cases. People who suffer from recurring or constant anxiety could, over time, develop heart problems. Studies show that a malfunctioning stress response promotes inflammation, which damages the artery linings and sets the stage for the buildup of coronary plaque (decreasing and even blocking blood flow to the heart).

Depression can impact your emotional, physical and behavioral well-being. It leads to an increase in the production of cortisol, which boosts your heart rate. And, depression can drive unhealthy coping mechanisms in the form of smoking, alcohol, substance abuse and overeating, all of which can have an unhealthy impact on the heart.

PTSD is when people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that last long after the traumatic event has ended; and it’s associated as a risk factor of cardiovascular disease.

Actions to help

When you feel down, it’s important to take care of yourself If these feelings go on for several days or a week, it’s important to take actions to ensure you’re making healthy lifestyle choices to support your overall well-being.

Research shows that when we take action to increase healthy behaviors, we have the capability to reduce the risk of experiencing a heart disease event.

Experts recommend:

Recognize the signs and symptoms when experiencing chronic stress, depression, PTSD or anxiety, not just in yourself but others. Don’t delay!

Keep watch of the days. Sometimes a few days can turn into a week and then weeks or even a month (or more). When your healthy routines are knocked by a life situation for even a few days, it’s important to take stock and take action to ensure your day-to-day health routines are indeed healthy (from sleep to eating to drinking to physical activity to social connections).

If days turn to weeks, ask for help. Consider speaking with your healthcare professional. Or, reach out to a support person you can trust.

Remember that something as simple as taking a walk for 30 minutes a day — even if you do only 10 minutes at a time — can help your heart and mind. Physical activity improves your mood while you’re doing it, and regular physical activity can also lower the risk of depression and improve your overall quality of life.

If reaching for unhealthy foods has become a habit, try shifting to healthier options, like cooking techniques or substituting ingredients to cut down on fat, added sugar, sodium and calories. Grab healthy snacks, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, or choose undressed salads and other low-fat dishes when eating out.

When your sleep is out of whack, reset or adjust your sleep routines (shut down an hour before bedtime; keep sleep/wake times consistent; limit alcohol/caffeine; adjust room temperatures).

Guard your thoughts. Studies show when inclined toward negative emotions, people have a higher risk of heart disease (positive thinkers are better protected against the inflammatory damage caused by stress). Our thoughts are to be taken captive or lassoed in —not run around in our minds unchecked.

While you can’t stop curveballs in life from coming, you can choose how you’ll respond. Take a deep breath, be realistic in identifying concerns and take steps to ensure you are maintaining (and constantly cultivating) healthy habits for your heart and mind.

