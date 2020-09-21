Our biggest topic for today’s column and those of October is most definitely the planet Mars.
Why? Because the weeks just ahead will feature this eerie neighbor word coming closer to Earth than it will again until 2035.
Even without a telescope, Mars is a spectacularly bright, steady campfire-colored light both now and throughout the first half of autumn.
By the way, Mars may be grandest, but other astronomical sights and events will vie for attention these next few weeks. One event occurs at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday: the autumn equinox, the start of autumn in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere. Day and night are of equal length today.
When and where
Mars has two separate peak events coming up — its closest approach, Oct. 6 (also the day of our next column), and its “opposition” (when it is visible all night long), which happens Oct. 13. I’ll explain more about the closest approach and opposition in our next column. For now, the most important thing to know is where and when to look for Mars these next two weeks.
Mars will rise technically during twilight these next two weeks —around 8 p.m. this week and closer to 7:30 p.m. next week.
Do remember, however, that if you have any trees or buildings to the east of you, the planet may not come above them into view until quite a bit later.
Another reminder is that as twilight fades, you will already see a different very bright planet visible moderately high in the south.
That planet is kingly Jupiter, and you can confirm its identity when the sky gets dark enough by looking about 8° (less than the width of your fist viewed at arm’s length) to its left.There you’ll see much fainter Saturn. Jupiter and Saturn will set roughly around 1 a.m., and Mars will be at its highest in the south — a lot higher than Jupiter and Saturn were at nightfall —around 2 a.m.
That’s when you will see Mars with the least dimming of it by our atmosphere and when it is likeliest to appear steady and sharp in a telescope.
You certainly don’t have to wait that late to see Mars look magnificent, though.
Most of us will get it above our eastern treeline or city skyline by 9 or 10 p.m.
At that point, you can admire its wonderful orange-yellow glow—the most distinctive hue of all the bright planets. You can also compare its brightness to that of Jupiter.
If Mars and Jupiter are equally high in the sky when you look, you’ll find that Mars now equals or surpasses the brightness of the great Jupiter—something that only happens for a few weeks in each decade.
Smoke warning
In all my decades as a skywatcher, I had never seen our sky made overcast for days by the smoke from forest fires on the opposite side of the country — but that’s what happened last week.
The smoke may be coming back over us Tuesday night or soon after. So if you don’t see any planets or stars on a cloudless night this week, that will be the reason. We all hope the fires and their smoke will diminish soon.
Harvest moon
Harvest moon is the full moon closest to the start of fall — so this year we have a fairly rare case of it occurring in October. Harvest moon will occur the night of Oct. 1.
Special pairings
Don’t miss the night of Oct. 2-3. Mars will be almost as close to the moon as it was last month — and again closest for us in New Jersey around midnight.
This sight of the closely paired bright moon and Mars at nearly its ultimate brightness may actually stun you.
There’s also a reason to look low in the east in the hour or two before dawn on Oct. 2 and 3.
If you do, weather permitting, you’ll see a lovely very close pairing of blazing yellow-white Venus and Leo the Lion’s blue-white heart star, Regulus.
