Mars takes spotlight early in the new year: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

Happy (slightly belated) New Year!

If you’re a longtime reader of this column, you know that for many years (almost 47!) I’ve been pretty scrupulous about turning this column in faithfully. It’s just a shame that eventually health problems intervene with everyone. Fortunately, I’m now on the mend — and this is a very good week to get back on track.

I say this because the brightest planet, Venus, is returning to the evening sky and moving in to an exceptionally close “conjunction,” or meeting, with the most telescopically lovely of planets, Saturn. Those two set early, but Jupiter, the second-brightest planet, lingers in the west until late evening. And throughout much of the night, Mars is giving us another month of unusual brightness, shining with its special fire-color right in the midst of the brightest stars and constellations of the year.

Venus’ very close encounter with the ringed world. After many months of glowing inconveniently early before dawn, planet Venus is at last back as “The Evening Star.” This will be a fine spring and early summer for Venus. These next two weeks, the planet is still low, setting early after the sun. And yet it makes the weeks special by engaging in a very close conjunction with Saturn.

This week, go out about 45 minutes after sunset and search quite low in the west. If you don’t have too many trees or buildings blocking your sight, you should see bright Venus burning. Saturn is very much fainter, so you’ll have to wait longer, maybe another 15 minutes, for the sky to darken more. But you can use Venus as a guide to locating Saturn. Saturn hangs just left of straight above Venus. This Friday, the angular separation between the two is about 10°, the apparent width of your fist held out at arm’s length. The gap will shrink with each passing night. And this trend will continue until the night of Sunday, Jan. 22, when the view will be a true marvel.

That night, Venus and Saturn will be less than 1/3° apart. How far is that? It’s less than 1/5th the width of your little finger held out at arm’s length. The view will be lovely with naked eye and binoculars. But if you have a telescope, this will be a rare case in which two planets fit together in the same field-of-view. Venus will look roundish, smaller but of much greater surface brightness. Saturn will have rings! Or at least you should be able make out the rings off and on even in very unsteady air here low in the sky.

Fire-colored Mars and the splendid Orion group of constellations. After Venus and Saturn have gone from view, be sure to check out the second-brightest planet, Jupiter. A telescope can show you a Jupiter orb that looks more than twice-as-wide as Saturn’s and up to four Jupiter moons.

But our entertainment for the rest of the night? Mars and the host of stellar wonders that now throngs with it across the east, southeast and eventually south and nearly overhead skies.

Mars still outshines all the stars except for the mighty Dog Star, Sirius, far to the lower left from Mars. Mars has that distinctive orange-gold like that of a campfire. So does Betelgeuse, located in one shoulder of Orion the Hunter, and, to a slightly lesser extent, Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus the Bull located not far below Mars. Not far to the right of Mars is the unmistakable tiny dipper shape of the Pleiades star cluster. The only small star pattern as noticeable as the Pleiades is three almost equally radiant bright stars in a row: the Belt of Orion.

I’ll have far more to say about Orion and other stars around here in an upcoming column. But we need to turn our attention now to Mars, before it fades and shrinks. If you have a telescope, look for dark markings on the orangey globe. Can you also see a strip of the white polar ice cap or cloud hood on one end?