As we approach Labor Day weekend, our cultural end of summer, we have two really close and majestic pairings of the moon with unusually bright planets.
One of those planets is Mars, whose orange-gold bonfire in the sky now easily outshines even the brightest star. Skywatchers need to start preparing for the climax of Mars’ display, which comes in October, when Mars gets notably brighter and bigger and closer than at any time until 2035.
• THE MOON PAIRS CLOSELY WITH JUPITER THIS FRIDAY: Tuesday night, the moon is pretty far to the upper right of the orange-gold star Antares. Antares marks the heart of Scorpius the Scorpion, and its name means “rival of Mars” — it’s a rival in color, but Mars now outshines it tremendously. The best time to view the moon and Antares on Tuesday night will be about an hour after sunset.
That is also a good time this Friday to view the much brighter, much tighter pairing of the moon and Jupiter. Jupiter will be perched just above the thick gibbous moon.
Jupiter has faded a bit since it reached peak brightness back in July. But it is still the second-brightest of all planets, only outshined by Venus when the latter rises in the final hours of the night. However, Jupiter’s title of second-brightest planet will be lost to Mars for basically the whole month of October.
• MOON-SATURN-JUPITER ARC AND JUPITER-SATURN START TO CLOSE: This Saturday, a lovely arc of the moon, Saturn and Jupiter will be visible at nightfall and all evening. The moon will be very bright and Saturn much less bright than Jupiter. But the distance between each of these celestial objects in order will be about the same that evening — about eight degrees, less than the width of your fist at arm’s length.
On Friday, Jupiter and Saturn will have pulled their farthest apart since being less than five degrees separated back in May. The exciting news is that the gap between Jupiter and Saturn will start to shrink, and by December be less than the width of your little finger at arm’s length most all that month. But what’s really thrilling is how close the “conjunction” (closest pairing) will be Dec. 21. It will be the closest Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in almost 400 years and the closest readily visible Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in almost 800 years.
• A FULL BUT NOT HARVEST MOON: The moon will reach full at 1:22 a.m. Sept. 2. It’s interesting that the September full moon will come almost the earliest possible in a year where Labor Day comes its latest possible. Usually, the full moon of September is considered Harvest Moon. The common definition of Harvest Moon, however, is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, the start of autumn. So this yearr, Harvest Moon is the full moon we’ll experience Oct 1. Then, on Halloween, we’ll have the second full moon in one calendar month, which, by one definition, is considered a “blue moon.” Last but not least, these two full moons of October will be the most distant and therefore smallest-looking of the year — with the Halloween full moon being smallest of all.
• GLORIOUS CLOSE MOON-MARS MEETING ON LABOR DAY WEEKEND: The waning gibbous moon passes very close to Mars on the night of Sept. 5-6. That is Saturday evening through Sunday morning of Labor Day weekend. The moon and Mars are already close that evening when they rise, a little before 9:30 p.m. The yellow-white moon and fire-colored Mars are at their closest together in the sky that night around the midnight hour. The separation then is about one degree, less than the width of your little finger at arm’s length. Considering how brilliant Mars will be, this pairing should be truly thrilling. Even by that night’s end, moon and Mars will still form a close pair.
This duo of moon and Mars is beautiful to both naked eye and in binoculars. But if you have a telescope, Mars is impressive now, with the fringes of its south polar ice-cap melting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.