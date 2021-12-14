Many marvels visible for next two weeks, from Venus to Leonard : Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

LOWEST SUN, HIGHEST FULL MOON. The winter solstice, which marks the start of winter, occurs this year at 10:59 a.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 21. So that is the shortest day of the year, with the sun making its lowest pass across the south sky. Since the full moon is always in the exact opposite position from the sun in the heavens, the full moon near to the winter solstice is the highest-passing one of the year. In 2021, this full moon occurs on the night of Dec. 18-19, and so around midnight it is very high, though not quite overhead as seen from the latitude of New Jersey.

SPACE STATION. If you can get up early enough next Tuesday, Dec. 21 — say, 6 a.m. — you will see in a dark sky a short, straight line of the moon, the bright star Pollux, and the bright star Castor. These two stars form the heads of Gemini the Twins. That morning, the moon will be even nearer to Pollux than Pollux is to Castor. This is a quite unusually close approach of the moon to Pollux.

But as the sky brightens, as the clock reaches 6:24 a.m. that day, you will be able to see the International Space Station (the ISS), shining very much brighter than Pollux and Castor, glide very close past the moon and the two stars. The location of the space station relative to Earth’s surface then is more than 200 miles above Ohio.