Many marvels visible for next two weeks, from Venus to Leonard : Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

The next two weeks bring us almost to the end of the year and offer at least four really special astronomy sights.
One sight is Venus making a spectacular exit from the evening sky.
A second sight is the highest full moon of the year, near the winter solstice.
A third is a bright pass of the International Space Station, gliding near a marvelous line of the moon and the brightest Gemini the Twins stars.
A fourth, though most elusive, is Comet Leonard passing near Venus in both the sky and in space — a pass that may have the comet’s dust tail producing a storm of meteors in the atmosphere of Venus.
VENUS’ DEPARTURE. Venus, a week ago still at its brightest, is now fading, but it is still by far the brightest planet ever visible. What’s really noticeable is that Venus keeps setting sooner after the sun each day, thus appearing lower in the dusk. Tuesday night, Venus sets about 2 hours, 20 minutes after the sun. Next Tuesday, Dec 21, about 2 hours, and on Dec. 28, only about 1½ hours afterward. During these next few weeks, Venus in a telescope or even good binoculars shows as an ever-thinner but ever-longer crescent. This Thursday, Venus appears 15% lit. On Dec. 21, it will appear only 10% lit, and on Dec. 27, a mere 5%.
LOWEST SUN, HIGHEST FULL MOON. The winter solstice, which marks the start of winter, occurs this year at 10:59 a.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 21. So that is the shortest day of the year, with the sun making its lowest pass across the south sky. Since the full moon is always in the exact opposite position from the sun in the heavens, the full moon near to the winter solstice is the highest-passing one of the year. In 2021, this full moon occurs on the night of Dec. 18-19, and so around midnight it is very high, though not quite overhead as seen from the latitude of New Jersey.
SPACE STATION. If you can get up early enough next Tuesday, Dec. 21 — say, 6 a.m. — you will see in a dark sky a short, straight line of the moon, the bright star Pollux, and the bright star Castor. These two stars form the heads of Gemini the Twins. That morning, the moon will be even nearer to Pollux than Pollux is to Castor. This is a quite unusually close approach of the moon to Pollux.
But as the sky brightens, as the clock reaches 6:24 a.m. that day, you will be able to see the International Space Station (the ISS), shining very much brighter than Pollux and Castor, glide very close past the moon and the two stars. The location of the space station relative to Earth’s surface then is more than 200 miles above Ohio.
THE REMARKABLE COMET LEONARD. Comet Leonard was faintly visible to the naked eye in the east before dawn last week. But now you must look for it low in the dusk. This Thursday, the Saturn-to-Venus line extended one more half of itself will bring you to the location of Comet Leonard — only about 8° above the horizon around 5:30 p.m. This Saturday, the comet will be 5° (half a fist-width at arm’s length) straight below Venus. Unless the comet’s dust greatly forward-scatters light, you’ll need at least binoculars to see the comet as a fuzzy patch of glow (with maybe a bit of tail).
Most fascinating is that in space Comet Leonard has a relatively close pass of Earth and an extraordinarily close pass of Venus. The comet came within 21 million miles of Earth on Dec. 12. That’s fairly impressive for an encounter of Earth and a large comet, the tail of a comet can be many millions of miles long.
Comet Leonard passes only 2.6 million miles from Venus this Saturday. On Sunday, the “dust tail” of Comet Leonard possibly will brush the atmosphere of Venus, setting off vast numbers of meteors in that atmosphere — just possibly visible in Earth’s best telescopes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.