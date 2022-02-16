Manahawkin woman looking for good deal on cruiser bike: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a cruiser-type women’s bike. I do not want to spend more than $200. Nothing fancy, just something to ride around the area for exercise. — Karen, Manahawkin

Dear Karen: Walmart has quite a few cruiser women’s bikes for $148 in different colors. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where is a place to rent a big blow-up jumping/sliding inflatable for birthday parties? — Tam & Dominic D’Angelo, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Tam & Dominic: Go to atlanticcountyrental.com/inflatables or call 609-484-9200 to get a quote. You can also try partythingsrental.com or call 609-541-8867 or contact The Party Pros of NJ by calling 609-287-7077. They all have a large selection of jumping/sliding inflatables, though they had no prices on their websites.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You posted a month or two ago about an air fryer that you bought. Can you tell me again? — Jeanette Pasquale

Dear Jeanette: The one I bought is at Bed Bath & Beyond. It is a Crux Artisan Series 6-slice digital air frying toaster oven for $179.99. It has in the past gone on sale for almost half price, plus the 20% off with a coupon. I think I paid about $85 with the tax and free shipping. However, if you just want an air fryer, check out the one ShopRite has this week for $39.99.

Reader tips

Kathy wrote in to let Arlene Anderson know the website for the water filters is PurerDrop.com, not puredrop.com. Kathy wrote she bought three and saved so much money. I did email Arlene the website. She wrote she bought them and that she also saved a bundle on it.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Whitman or Russell Stover boxed chocolates: Buy one, get one free.

Lucerne 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $2.

Nabisco snack crackers, Ritz, toasted chips, Triscuit and Crispers: $2.50.

Grass-fed beef tenderloin roast: $11.99 per pound.

Butterball 3-pound package of ground turkey: $6.99.

Lucerne 8-ounce cream cheese: $1.

Tuttorosso or Red Pack 29- to 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.

Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: $1.

Asparagus: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Red or green seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

DiGiorno rising crust 27.7- to 31.8-ounce pizza: Three for $10.*

A bag of seven avocados: $3.99. Limit one offer*

Hellmann’s 15- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

ShopRite Italian sausage family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Premium salmon fillet: $8.99 per pound.

Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $5.

Kodak super heavy duty 20-count AA or AAA batteries: $2.99.

Ellio’s 9-slice pizza: $2.50.

Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent or Fabuloso all-purpose 16.9-ounce cleaner: 99 cents.

Hamilton Beach Sure Crisp Air Fryer Oven: $39.99.

Rondele garden and herb spreadable cheese: $2.99. (Delicious in mash potatoes; dump the whole container in with a stick of butter.)

Pompeian 68-ounce extra-virgin olive oil: $6.99. Limit one.*

Broccoli crowns: 88 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit 4.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

All yarn is 30% off at Hobby Lobby. Saint Patrick’s decorations, party supplies, crafts and fabric are 40% off.

Cheetos, Fritos and Doritos are two for $6 at Family Dollar. Spend $25 on Saturday and get $5 off.

Cover Girl or Maybelline face makeup is buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.

Through Thursday at Home Depot, get a Blink battery or wired smart WiFi HD video doorbell camera for $39.99.

All OtterBox mobile accessories are 15% off at Target. A 50-inch TCL Roku TV is $329.99.

Purex laundry detergent, crystals, or 4-in-1 packs are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

If you are a Panera fan, buy a $50 gift card at CVS and get a coupon for $10 ExtraBucksRewards at CVS.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.