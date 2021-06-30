Looking for your favorite hot dog relish? Or a certain cooler? Franny can help

Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! I really like Heinz Hot Dog Relish, the mustard type. I cannot find it anywhere. Did they stop making it? — Michaeltkacsik
Dear Mischaeltkacsik: You can purchase Heinz Hot Dog Relish in the 12.7-ounce size at Target for $2.39. Also, it is on Walmart’s website for $2.74, but it is out of stock. It is still on the Heinz website, which states the ShopRite in Absecon carries it. If push comes to shove, just mix mustard and relish together and make your own.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a concrete cleaner for stains in my driveway? — Chester T., Mays Landing
Dear Chester: This week at Lowe’s they have on sale a gallon of Multi Surface 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner concentrate for $7.98. If it doesn’t work, you can take it back.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a YETI brand cooler. — Jason P.
Dear Jason: West Marine in Somers Point sells YETI M30 & Roadie coolers.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Atlantic salmon filet: $6.99 per pound.
Pepperidge Farm 6- to 6.8-ounce Goldfish: 99 cents.
Pork back ribs or spare ribs: Buy one, get one free.
Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $5.99.
Premio Italian sausage: $3.99 per pound.
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
King’s Hawaiian hamburger or hot dog rolls: Buy one, get one free.
Cherries: $1.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Peaches: 69 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*
Seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.*
Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit one.*
All 36- to 40-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon
ShopRite
Chock Full O’Nuts 10- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
Colavita or San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent or Pods: Three for $3. Must buy three.
Premio Italian sausage: $3.99 per pound.
McCormick 30-Minute Marinade: 99 cents.
Smithfield deli-sliced domestic ham: $3.99 per pound.
Spice Essentials spices: 88 cents.
4C Drink Mix: half price.
Good Cook sauté pans: half price.
Pert Plus 2-in-1 Shampoo 25.4-ounce bottle: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Two-pound bag of Bowl & Basket 16- to 20-count shrimp: $10.98. Limit four.*
Lean ground 80% beef family pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit 5 pounds.*
Seedless watermelon: $2.99. Limit one.*
Corn ears: 10 for $2. Limit one offer.*
Cherries: $1.99 per pound. Limit four pounds.*
Blueberries: $1.99 per pint. Limit one.*
Lindy’s Italian Ice: Two for $2. Must buy two. Limit four offers.*
Orange Tide 37-ounce laundry detergent or 16-count Pods: $2.99. Limit one offer.*
Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ: Two for $2. Must buy two. Limit one offer.*
Nature Valley Granola bars or General Mills Treats Bars: Four for $5. Must buy four. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Get a 3-by-5-foot American flag with a white metal poll for $9.98 at Home Depot.
Wednesday is the last day to get beach towels at Boscov’s for $3.99. A six-pack of low-cut women’s socks by Sam and Oliva is $1.99.
A Masterbuilt 800-Watt Digital Electric Smoker is on sale at Lowe’s for $199.
Champion car batteries are 15% off at Pep Boys.
Angel Soft Family bath tissue 12-pack is $4.50 at Dollar General with your DG digital coupon.
Doritos, Lay’s, Wonderful Pistachios, Planters Peanuts, or Blue Diamond nuts are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.
Get a case of DaSani water for $3.99 at Walgreens. Limit four cases. Oscar Mayer or Jimmy Dean one-pound bacon is two for $10. Must buy two.
All summer toys and paper crafts are half price at Hobby Lobby.
Family Chef Instant Charcoal in an 11.1-pound bag is $8 at Family Dollar.
Select Post cereal, Quaker cereal or Pop Tarts are $1.99 at CVS.
Pompeian Robust 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil is $16.50 at Walmart.
Black metal folding chairs are $9.99 at Target. Bing cherries are $1.99 per pound.
Get 25% off New England Ropes Double-Braid Dock Line at West Marine.
Can you Help?
Anita D. of Wildwood is looking for a driver from Wildwood to Atlantic City airport who isn’t too expensive.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
