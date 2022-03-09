Looking for the right fit with fitted seats: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of a fitted bottom sheet for thin a mattress, about 4 1/2 inches thick. I’m not having any luck searching the web myself. I would appreciate any help. — Barbara Hood

Dear Barbara: IKEA has a VARVIAL twin thin fitted sheet in light blue or white for $8.99. If you can’t get to an IKEA, just use a flat sheet tucked in, just like the “old days” before fitted sheets were invented.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Have been searching for months for Cinch spray cleaner by Spic and Span! ShopRite and Acme do not carry it any longer. Amazon has it for a ridiculous price that I am unwilling to pay! Several of my friends also love this product and cannot find it! I’m willing to buy it by the case if I can get it!! Can you help? — Andrea S.

Dear Andrea: Since your didn’t include your hometown, I searched on the Spicnspan.com with 08401 Atlantic City. The website states that Family Dollar sells it in Atlantic City and at all the area ShopRites. I emailed you the link to put in your zip code. But the good news is it is still on their website. I also found in on Ebay.com: six 32-ounce bottles for $89 with free shipping. I emailed you that link also.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Not to be difficult, but I would love to find blackout drapes with the large grommets that fit over the drapery rod. Any neutral color will do. — Sandra T. Mays Landing

Dear Sandra: This week at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet they have blackout panel pairs for $18.99. Their ad states that it includes two grommet panels in a basket-weave design. It does not state any colors. Boscov’s may have a larger selection to choose from, and they are also on sale through Wednesday.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Beef strip steaks with bone: $6.99 per pound.

Red grapefruit: $1.

Two-pound bag of extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $15.98.

Pork loin boneless roast: $2.99 per pound.

Tastykake family packs: $3.

Waterfront BISTRO bagged fish: 25% off.

Gulden’s spicy 12-ounce brown mustard: $1.

Tuttorosso’s 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: $1.25.

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, sipping or marinade sauce: Buy one, get one free.

Skippy peanut butter: $2.50.

Ken’s 16-ounce salad dressing: Buy one, get one free.

Arm & Hammer 61.25- to 75-ounce laundry detergent or 24-count Power Paks: Buy one, get one free.

Signature SELECT 67.6-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $12.99.

Baskin Robbins 14-ounce ice cream: $2.50. Limit one.*

Stouffer’s dinners or entrees: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Club, Townhouse of CheezIt crackers: Two for $4. Limit 2 offers.*

Campbell’s cream of mushroom or chicken, tomato or chicken noodle soup: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*

Pampers 72- to 144-count diapers: $34.99. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Rubbermaid 2- to 5-count pack Take Alongs: $1.99.

Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Plum tomatoes: 99 cents per pound.

Bowl & Basket family pack of boneless chicken breasts: $1.99 per pound.

Malt O Meal bag cereal: half price.

ShopRite 10- to 20-count slider bags: 99 cents.

Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit four.*

Eggland’s Best dozen large eggs: $1.49. Limit four.*

Whole Fruit novelties: $1.99. Limit four.

Newman’s Own 15- to 17.1-ounce pizza: $1.99. Limit four.*

Prego pasta sauce: 99 cents. Limit four.*

Post cereal snacks: 99 cents. Limit four.*

Hot Pockets: Three for $5. One offer.*

General Mills medium-size cereal: Four for $4. Limit one offer.**

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $4.99. Limit one offer.**

Folgers 9.6- to 11.5-ounce coffee: Two for $3. Limit one offer.**

Red or Russet five pound bag of potatoes: Two for $3. Limit one offer.**

Panera 16 ounce Soup Cups: $2.99. Limit one offer.**

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Twelve for $8. Limit one offer.**

JP O’Reilly’s corned beef brisket: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.** Friday & Saturday only.

Green cabbage: 29 cents per pound. Limit 8 pounds.** Friday & Saturday only.

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an $10 purchase.

Tips

Get a DVD player with remote for $16.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Fifty disposable face masks are $5.99.

On Wednesday, all men’s Champion sportswear is 25% off at Boscov’s. A GEEK Chef 10-quart air fryer, toaster oven and 4-slice toaster oven is on sale for $69.99.

Pepperidge Farm goldfish or Keebler cookies are two for $5 at CVS.

Blue Diamond Almonds are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Dove and Russell Stover chocolate Easter bunnies are buy one, get one half price at Rite Aid.

Get a Ninja Food 4-quart indoor grill and air fryer regularly $229.99 on sale for $169.99 at Target.

Grobbel’s traditional flat-cut corned beef brisket is $3.99 per pound at LIDL. Saint Patty’s Day paper tableware is 79 cents each.

