Looking for help to repair 1965 Magnavox console: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a 1965 Magnavox Astrosonic console in need of some repairs. Can you help? I would like someone who does in-home repairs as I am not able to transport it myself. — Vee, Hammonton
Dear Vee: Try C&B Electronics on Route 42 in Blackwood, Camden County, or call 856-227-0511, or try DFX on East Taunton Ave. in West Berlin, also in Camden County, or call call 856-719-1112. They are the two closest repairs shops closest to Hammonton I could find. Maybe our readers can be of more help?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a good friend who is always looking for white grapefruit juice. I have tried to help her, but have not found it. I would appreciate any tips. Thank you. — Nina
Dear Nina: Walmart carries a 2-pack of Ocean Spray 32-ounce white grapefruit juice for $5.47, according to its website that I emailed you. However, I did read that Florida has less and less production of white grapefruits, making the juice hard to find.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you can find a good outdoor smoker for my husband for Christmas? Please, no more then $500. — Jessica P., Tuckerton
Dear Jessica: Through Thursday at Home Depot, you can get a Z GRILLS 694-square-inch pellet grill and smoker in black for $407.99.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce coffee, including decaffeinated: $2.49.
Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: $1.
Signature Farms center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.
Signature Select 32-ounce broth: $1.
Snapple Tea 12-pack bottles: $6.99.
Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.
Entenmann’s full line: half price.
Signature Farms chicken drums, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
Beef-eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.
Utz potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
Skippy 15- to 16-ounce peanut butter: $2.50.
Signature Select or Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit one offer.*
Blueberries in 18-ounce container: $3.99. Limit one.*
Land O’Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $2.49. Limit one offer.*
Lucerne 18-count large eggs: $1.77. Limit one.*
Lucerne 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.77. Limit four offers.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Top round roast or London broil: $2.99 per pound.
Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
Chock Full o’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99.
Skippy peanut butter 40-ounce: $2.99.
Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: 88 cents.
Lantana hummus: half price.
Two-pound bag of extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $14.98.
Mams Rosie’s 12-ounce cheese ravioli: 99 cents.
PollyO 2-pound ricotta cheese: $2.99.
Nature’s Bounty vitamins: half price.
Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.99.
Cracker Barrel 7- to 10-ounce chunk cheese: $1.99.
Green Giant canned vegetables: 88 cents.
Eggland’s Best 18-count large eggs: $1.99. Limit four.*
Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*
Bowl & Basket 1-pound butter quarters: $1.99. Limit four.*
DiGiorno pizza: $3.99. Limit one.*
Haagen-Dazs ice cream: Three for $6. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Through Thursday, get a RYOBI ONE+ 18V LithiumIon cordless 6-tool combo kit regularly $299 on sale for $199 at Home Depot.
Buy one pair of boots or shoes for the family, get one half price at Target.
The Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Puppy is $16 at Family Dollar.
Get the Cricut Explore Air 2 regularly $227 on sale for $169 at Michaels.
Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
Royal Danish butter cookies or Pirouline cookies are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.
Get a Delta In2ition matte black shower head with hand shower regularly $79.98 on sale for $59.98 at Lowe’s.
Russell Stover or Whitman’s Sampler boxed chocolates are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.
