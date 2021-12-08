Looking for help to repair 1965 Magnavox console: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a 1965 Magnavox Astrosonic console in need of some repairs. Can you help? I would like someone who does in-home repairs as I am not able to transport it myself. — Vee, Hammonton

Dear Vee: Try C&B Electronics on Route 42 in Blackwood, Camden County, or call 856-227-0511, or try DFX on East Taunton Ave. in West Berlin, also in Camden County, or call call 856-719-1112. They are the two closest repairs shops closest to Hammonton I could find. Maybe our readers can be of more help?

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a good friend who is always looking for white grapefruit juice. I have tried to help her, but have not found it. I would appreciate any tips. Thank you. — Nina

Dear Nina: Walmart carries a 2-pack of Ocean Spray 32-ounce white grapefruit juice for $5.47, according to its website that I emailed you. However, I did read that Florida has less and less production of white grapefruits, making the juice hard to find.