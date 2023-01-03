Looking for deals on decaf ice tea, scrapple and socks: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find 4C decaffeinated diet ice tea mix. We can't seem to find it anywhere. — Michelle and John Santoro

Dear Michelle and John: According to 4C's website, Acme in Somers Point sells it, and ShopRite in Somers Point and Marmora also carry it. (Funny, but this week the regular is on sale at ShopRite!) However, I am sure you have tried them, so next time you are in either store, ask for the grocery manager and see if they can get it for you. I emailed you the website.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Read your column all the time! I have been buying Hatfield scrapple here in Cape May for years. The Acme always carried it, and we also got it at Joe's Butcher Shop in Rosenhayn. For the last three to four months, nobody has had it. Could you please find out the mystery for me. I called Hatfield and never got a straight answer. This happened once before, during the pandemic, but it came back. Thanks. — Brent Alderfer

Dear Brent: According to Hatfield's website, ShopRite, Acme and Walmart sell it. I emailed you the link. I am a big fan of Habbersett's scrapple. Try that brand. I have never had the Hatfield or Rapa brands, so I am not sure if it would taste the same.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My girlfriend told me there are circulation socks out there for my tired, overused feet, and she said you would be able to find them. — Doug Manchester

Dear Doug: You can purchase circulation-boosting toe socks at FeelGoodStore.com or by calling 847-748-2209

Steals of the Week

Acme

Bonless pork-loin roasts: $1.99 per pound.

Beef rib steaks or roasts: $7.99 per pound.

Eighteen ounces of blueberries: $5.

Bella Farms 3-pound bag of chicken wings: $6.99.

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.99.

Lucerne 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.99.

Blu, Blue Sea or Eastern Cove 1-pound can of lump crabmeat: $17.99.

Signature Select liter of sparkling water: 99 cents.

Avocados: 89 cents. Limit 3.*

Signature Select 16-ounce peanut butter: 99 cents. Limit two.*

Cauliflower or broccoli crust Open Nature pizza: $1.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Ronzoni pasta: 99 cents.

Botticelli 67.6-ounce can of olive oil: $8.99.

Boneless beef roasts: 30% off.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chops family pack: $2.49 per pound.

Nature's Truth vitamins: half price.

Red, black or green seedless grapes: $1.99 per pound.

Progresso soup: 10 cans for $12. Must buy 10. Limit four offers.*

Bumble Bee 5-ounce solid white tuna: 10 cans for $8.99. Must buy 10. Limit four offers.*

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Twelve for $10. Limit four offers.*

Nivea lotion: $1.79. Limit one offer.*

Colgate 8-ounce toothpaste: 59 cents. Limit one.*

Fresh premium salmon: $6.99 per pound. Limit one offer.**

Pint of blueberries: $1.49. Limit one.**

Perdue 12-ounce chicken nuggets: $1.49. Limit one.**

4C ice rea mix 47.2- to 66.1-ounce container: $2.99. Limit one.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Hanes men's hoodies are buy one, get one half off at Walgreens. Nature Made, Nature's Bounty and Walgreens brand vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Maxwell House 30.65-ounce coffee or Dunkin Donuts 10- to 12-ounce coffee are $6.99 at CVS.

Select General Mills or Kellogg's cereal are two for $6 at Rite Aid. Rite Aid-brand heating pads, thermometers, vaporizers and humidifiers are buy one, get one half price.

Get a Westinghouse Roku 55-inch TV for $239.99 at Big Lots.

All Holiday for the Home products are 75% off at Boscov's. A Hoover Impulse cordless stick vacuum in on sale for $89.99.

All in Motion fitness gear is 20% off at Target. All in Motion women's and men's activewear are 30% off.