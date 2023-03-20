The Mediterranean diet has long been recognized for its positive health benefits as a healthy way to eat, receiving a lot of science-based buzz for its benefits in lowering the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, osteoporosis, depression, certain cancers, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, as well as increasing life-span and healthy aging.

New studies continue to add compelling evidence-based facts about the Mediterranean eating plan, with lifestyle insights. Let’s take a look:

Research published this month in the journal Heart looked at more than 700,000 women in the United States and Europe who dedicated themselves to eating a Mediterranean diet. What they found is that in doing so, these women cut their risk of cardiovascular disease and death by nearly 30%.

For the sixth year in a row, the science-backed Mediterranean style of eating earned the title “Best Overall Diet,” according to 2023 ratings announced by U.S. News & World Report. Its determination is based on top marks from leading medical and nutrition experts, specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss. Each diet that is analyzed is reviewed and rated for healthiness, safety, and ease of following as well as promoting a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

Meals inspired from Mediterranean lands also ranked first in the categories of best for healthy eating and best plant-based diet, not to mention, they are delicious!

Last month, findings from another Mediterranean lifestyle study for heart health were presented at the American Heart Association’s Health conference in Boston.

Researchers gathered data from more than 110,000 individuals, between the ages of 40 and 69. They followed them for years, to fully understand how the Mediterranean lifestyle impacted their continued well-being.

They measured how well each person adhered to a Mediterranean lifestyle, including:

What they ate

How they ate (including whether they snacked or added salt to their food)

Whether people ate meals with family and friends

How often they were sedentary

How often they engaged in physical activity with others

How often they socialized

And how much sleep they got each night.

Findings reported the more a person adheres to a Mediterranean eating/lifestyle plan, the less likely they were to die of cancer or cardiovascular disease. The percentage was significant, decreasing risk by almost 30%.

Yet another recent study tracked the eating habits and health of more than 60,000 people, aged 60 and older, for roughly nine years. The study authors found that those who ate only a Mediterranean diet had a lower risk of developing dementia.

Another significant study published last year, assessed how the Mediterranean diet can reduce dementia risk in people with a family history of the condition as well as for people who do not. It turns out, too, that genetic risk didn’t even make a difference, which is really encouraging because many think that certain things are predetermined.

Blending the simple basics of the yummy, healthy Mediterranean staples has been shown time and time again to work together to remarkably improve overall both, mental and physical health:

Fruit and vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes

Nuts and seeds

Healthy fats and oils

Herbs and spices

Fish, seafood and poultry

It’s not just the diet aspect, it’s the other lifestyle factors of the region that researchers have also found beneficial, like eating meals together (social connections), taking walks (staying physically active) and getting a good night’s sleep. At their core, all of these things foster making a big difference in an individual’s overall health.

A fairly easy eating plan

The Mediterranean meal plan (or as some call it a lifestyle) isn’t anything fancy. It’s fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, lean meats, legumes, whole grains, spices, and healthy oils.

Half of the plate should be vegetables, a quarter of it is lean protein, and then the other quarter should consist of high fiber plant foods like beans or whole grains. while there’s a lot to enjoy, an important point is to avoid processed, pre-packaged meals when possible. As researchers have noted, people in the Mediterranean region are not eating macaroni and cheese and frozen pizza. Some additional good news: there’s a lot of really great information easily available about the Mediterranean style of eating.

The Mediterranean eating plan has exploded in popularity in recent years. It is delightful to our tastebuds and, consequently, reasonably easy to establish beneficial eating habits. And with its impressively vast collection of important health benefits, it makes great sense.

Overall, the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle focus offers long-term eating habit changes and a lifestyle shift, both of which are key to long-lasting health with immeasurable benefits, both body and mind.