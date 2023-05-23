Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of three large planters for three bulb-type palm trees bulging out of a very large ceramic planter that is all cracked in the back side. Don’t want any $100-plus ones. — Jeremy L.

Dear Jeremy: Get a 16.1-inch Barcelona concrete planter regularly $44.98 on sale for $22.49 at Home Depot.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Quite a while ago you had an air fryer that also toasted and baked and a few other things for about $90 on sale with an additional Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. Now that I want one, I can’t find any under $100. — Jessica Taylor, Cape May Court House

Dear Jessica: This week at Boscov’s you can get a 12.6-quart Kalorik digital air fryer oven with multiple functions on sale for $69.99. Boscov’s did advertise recently that it is accepting Bed Bath & Beyond coupons. If that is still the case and you have a coupon, your cost would be $56.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you find a small, plain charcoal grill for the beach next weekend? Something cheap I can just toss after a beach party. — Anthony Delagado

Dear Anthony: This week at Family Dollar you can get a small charcoal grill on a stand for $15. Also, they have a 14.6-pound bag of charcoal for $8.

Looking for gluten-free cinnamon swirl bread: Franny The Shopaholic Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy gluten-free cinnamon swirl bread other than at W…

Reader Tips

From Kevin Barr in Ocean View: I wanted to let Helen and Bob Turano know I just had my knives sharpened at Ace Hardware in Stone Harbor. It is one of the few stores in the state that has a computerized sharpener machine that does an amazing job for $7 a knife.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Perdue chicken thighs or drumsticks: $1.29 per pound.

Lancaster Brand petite sirloin steaks: $5.99 per pound.

Pork back or St. Louis ribs: $3.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $10.

Two-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $14.

Green Giant 7- to 8-ounce frozen vegetables: $1.

Steakhouse Elite 1-pound package of fresh brisket burger: $8.99.

Signature Select 18-count fresh baked cookies: $3.99.

Signature Select sunscreen: buy one, get one free.

Nathan’s or Hebrew National beef franks: half price.

Signature Select red, white and blue ice pops: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Two-pound pack of strawberries or 18-ounce package of blueberries: $4.99. Limit two.*

Signature Select 24-pack of cans of seltzer: $1.99. Limit one offer.

Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit four.*

Fisherman’s Net fresh salmon fillet: $9.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

Hatfield 8-ounce ham steak: $1.99. Limit one.*

Seedless watermelon: $4.88. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Cracker Barrel 7- to 10-ounce chunk cheese: $1.99.

Large snow crab clusters: $7.99 per pound.

Premium fresh Atlantic salmon fillet: $8.99 per pound.

Banana Boat or Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen: Half price.

President’s pub cheese: half price.

President’s 6-ounce crumbled feta: $2.99.

Top round London broil: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.*

Smithfield 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Ball Park franks: $1.99. Limit four.*

Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: Two for $6. Limit four offers.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

California cherries: $2.49 per pound. Limit four pounds.**

Whole seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.**

Fresh corn ears: Eight for $2. Limit one offer.**

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Häagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit 4 offers.

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**starts Wednesday through Monday with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Get South Jersey news at your fingertips Your story lives in South Jersey. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news t…

Tips

A 12-pack of annual flowers is on sale for $10.88 at Home Depot. A hose reel cart regularly $44.98 is on sale for $29.88.

All Keurig K-cups are 20% off at Boscov’s (maybe another 20% off if you have a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon).

All Speedo footwear is 10% off at Target. All beach towels are 20% off.

All BBQ accessories, coolers and freeze packs are half price at Rite Aid.

No7 cosmetics or skincare products are buy one, get one half price at Walgreens.

Xtra 75-ounce laundry detergent is two for $5 at CVS.