Looking back on some spring highlights and ahead to some June delights: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

In our part of the world, the cultural transition from spring to summer is the Memorial Day weekend. So later in this column, I’ll briefly review the highlight astronomical events that were visible this spring.

Our lead topics, however, are the varied sights of moon, planets and stars that are outstanding these next two weeks.

M00N AND STARS IN EVENING. The moon creeps back into evening view this week, its crescent growing to half-lit by next Tuesday, June 7.

The first of the moon’s meetings with bright stars in June is this Thursday’s close grouping of the slim lunar crescent with the two key bright stars of Gemini the Twins. These stars, named after the famous twin brothers of Greek mythology, are Pollux and Castor. Pollux, the brighter of the two stars, is the one the moon is closer to this Thursday, just below Pollux. But too see either Pollux or Castor (Castor is upper right from the moon that night), you have to look when dusk has faded enough and before these stars get too low in the west-northwest (where the sun went down). The best time may be about 9:45 p.m.

The thickening and brightening moon’s journey continues past Regulus (the brightest star in Leo the Lion) on Sunday, June 5 and past Spica (the brightest star in Virgo the Virgin) on Thursday, June 9. On Monday, June 13 the nearly full moon will be rather near Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion. Thus, the moon’s changing locations can help us to identify important stars of the zodiac.

The two brightest stars of late spring and summer are not in zodiac constellations. One of them is high in the south on June evenings. That is Arcturus, the ginger-ale-colored or champagne-colored star that the arc of the Big Dipper’s handle always points toward. The Big Dipper, by the way, is high in the north or northwest on June evenings and is composed of fairly bright stars, but far less bright than Arcturus. The other brightest star of June evenings is blue-white Vega. Vega is now almost midway up the northeast sky as it comes into view in the fading twilight. It will appear overhead as night falls later in summer, reigning as the queen star of the season.

THE ENDURING LINE OF PLANETS AT DAWN. I hope some of you got to see the closest pairing of Jupiter and Mars at dawns this past weekend. They will still be close together Wednesday morning (June 1) — only about 1.8° apart, just far enough separated to fit between them your little finger at arm’s length. By Saturday (June 4), the angular distance between the two planets is almost twice as large (3.5°), and by mid-month you can fit your fist at arm’s length between them. The entire line of four bright planets from lower left to upper right — brilliant Venus, much dimmer Mars, second-brightest Jupiter, and least-bright Saturn — has lengthened in the past two months and is far harder for beginners to identify. Also, the time we must look for the planets is about 4:15 to 4:30 a.m., when Venus is just getting above your eastern tree line or city skyline and the brightening morning twilight will soon overwhelm the dimmer planets Mars and Saturn.

But the line of the planets is about to become much more impressive and rare, as we’ll discuss in our June 14 column.

THE MISSED MOON ECLIPSE AND CAUGHT MOON-PLANET “CONJUNCTIONS.” How disappointing that in New Jersey clouds overwhelmed the long midnight total eclipse of the moon on the night of May 15-16. At least elsewhere in our country clear skies showed that this eclipse was a spooky dark, deep-red one, due to a Pacific Ocean volcanic eruption a few months back. On the other hand, the close conjunction, or meeting, of the two brightest planets (Venus and Jupiter) on April 30 and May 1 was visible in clear skies in New Jersey — as was a glorious tight triangle of Moon-Venus-Jupiter a few dawns earlier.

Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.