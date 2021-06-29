Look for a close Venus-Mars pairing with moon: Sky Watch

Those Beehive cluster stars are rather faint. But another object, one that joins Mars and Venus soon after, is even brighter than Venus — the moon.

And a side order of crescent moon: What could be better than adding a lovely slender lunar crescent to the Venus-Mars duo?

That’s exactly what happens on some of those very days when Venus and Mars are closest to each other.

On July 11, when Venus and Mars are less than 1° apart, the crescent moon will shine fairly close to their right. On July 12, the moon, a little thicker and brighter, will hang fairly close to the upper left of the Venus-Mars pair.

That night is also when you may be able to discern the star Regulus not too far to the left of the moon (remember to look around that prime time, 9:15 to 9:30).

The Scorpion: These next two weeks are when the moon is either out of the evening sky or, next week, setting early.

That’s good for darkening the sky and enabling us to see stars better. Some of our best targets as dusks fade away in late June and early July are the brilliant stars Arcturus and Vega and the bright constellation Scorpius the Scorpion.