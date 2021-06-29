Look for a close Venus-Mars pairing with moon: Sky Watch

I had planned in today’s column to talk more about our fascinating sunrise partial solar eclipse that occurred back on June 10.
And I also planned to discuss the next hundred-times-more-thrilling total solar eclipse that will be visible many years from now in parts of South Jersey, including Atlantic City.
Instead, I’m bumping back that eclipse coverage to our next column (two weeks from today) because there are so many exciting sky sights to look for this week and next week.
Venus and Mars: The marvelous planets Venus and Mars are now located rather low in the fading dusk.
Venus is by far the brightest of all planets, but Mars is at nearly its dimmest so might require binoculars to pick out in the bright twilight on hazy nights. Mars is now almost a hundred times dimmer than brilliant Venus, but it will be worth the effort to find from Sunday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 14. Those days, Mars will be much less than the width of your little finger at arm’s length to the left or lower left of Venus.
The exact best time and place to look for the Venus-Mars pair each day is around 9:15 to 9:30 p.m., very low in the sky a little north of due west.
By the way, binoculars or a telescope would definitely be needed to see part of another event involving Venus. I’m talking about seeing any of the stars of the Beehive Star Cluster twinkling around Venus this Friday, when the planet makes a rare pass right in front of the cluster.
Those Beehive cluster stars are rather faint. But another object, one that joins Mars and Venus soon after, is even brighter than Venus — the moon.
And a side order of crescent moon: What could be better than adding a lovely slender lunar crescent to the Venus-Mars duo?
That’s exactly what happens on some of those very days when Venus and Mars are closest to each other.
On July 11, when Venus and Mars are less than 1° apart, the crescent moon will shine fairly close to their right. On July 12, the moon, a little thicker and brighter, will hang fairly close to the upper left of the Venus-Mars pair.
That night is also when you may be able to discern the star Regulus not too far to the left of the moon (remember to look around that prime time, 9:15 to 9:30).
The Scorpion: These next two weeks are when the moon is either out of the evening sky or, next week, setting early.
That’s good for darkening the sky and enabling us to see stars better. Some of our best targets as dusks fade away in late June and early July are the brilliant stars Arcturus and Vega and the bright constellation Scorpius the Scorpion.
Don’t forget that many nights in summer are hazy, with the sky looking whitish and washed-out. That reduces the number of stars you can see — as does manmade light pollution, so prevalent even in South Jersey these days.
Fortunately, Arcturus and Vega are so bright you should be able to make them out with the naked eye on anything but a night with actual clouds. Both of these stars will appear high around 10 p.m. — Arcturus high in the west and Vega high in the east.
Yellow-orange (some say ginger-ale-colored) Arcturus gets lower in the evenings as the summer progresses. But Vega, with a distinct hint of blue in its whiteness, keeps appearing higher at nightfall for the next few months.
Much less bright than Arcturus and Vega, especially when it’s dimmed by the thicker haze lower in the sky, is Antares (an-TAIR-eez), the orange-gold star that marks the heart of big Scorpius the Scorpion.
Looking around 10 p.m. to midnight on a night that isn’t horribly hazy, you can see Antares quite low in the south. If the evening is very clear and you are many miles from city lights, you can trace out the full curving form of the bright Scorpion.
