Linwood man looking for single-use plastic bags: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where might I purchase single-use plastic bags since they will no longer be available in supermarkets, etc. after May 4 in New Jersey? —Joe K., Linwood
Dear Joe: Staples sells a box of 250 plastic shopping bags that are 22 by 11.5 inches for $15.49.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know which Walmart near the Hammonton area carries Mistolin? It is a cleaning product and much better than Fabuloso. Don’t want to deal with Amazon. I always was able to purchase it in any dollar store.
By the way, I guess you know most dollar stores are now $1.25? That is what is known as “supply and demand.” Some stores are going to price them self out of business.
As always, thanks for your shopping expertise. — JC
Dear JC: Walmart.com sells a three-pack of 15-ounce bottles of Mistolin general all-purpose cleaning solution for $16.99. No Walmart stores sell it because it is sold and shipped by Onlyonestopshop.com. Hopefully, some of our readers will find it for you in a dollar store.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find windsocks of the United States flag. I was told you could find them. — Michael M., Cape May Court House
Dear Michael: If you go to currentcatalog.com, you can purchase a Stars and Stripes windsock for $8.98. Plus, buy one and get one free! You can also call 800-848-2848 and order it.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Boneless pork tenderloin: $3.99 per pound.
Top round roast: $4.99 per pound.
Jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.
Fresh Express lettuce kits: $3.
Pretzel roll sandwiches of turkey and bacon or ham and turkey: $5 each.
Signature SELECT 12.5-ounce bottle of pure maple syrup: $6.99.
Sargento 6- to 8-ounce sliced cheese: Buy one, get one free.
Store-made chicken or turkey pot pies: Buy two, get one free.
Mango: $1 each.
Four-pound bag of sweet onions: $5.
DiGiorno rising crust or pizzeria style 18- to 31.5-ounce pizzas: Two for $10.*
Quilted Northern six mega-roll pack of bath tissue: $6.99 . Limit one.*
Signature SELECT 64-ounce 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: $3.99. Limit two.*
Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream: $3.99. Limit two.*
Coffee Mate 32-ounce coffee creamer: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.
Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.
Atlantic premium salmon filet: $8.99 per pound.
Hass avocados: 99 cents each.
General Mills large-size cereals: $1.99.
Lean 80% ground beef family pack: $2.79 per pound.
Five-pound bag of Russet potatoes: 99 cents.
Totino’s 7.5-ounce pizza rolls: 88 cents.
Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents.
Skippy peanut butter: Two for $4. Must buy two.
Windex glass cleaner 26-ounce refill: $1.49.
Hefty slider bags quart or gallon: $1.49.
Colgate Total or Max Fresh 3.3- to 6-ounce toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Fabuloso 16.9-ounce cleaner: 99 cents.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Hershey or Mars fun-size bars are buy one, get one half price at CVS.
Purex Laundry Care is buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Post or Quaker cereal is $1.99.
The Sak leather and crochet handbags are 40% off at Boscov’s. Fine jewelry is 60% off.
An Anderson LuminAire 36-inch retractable screen door is $198 at Home Depot.
Nature’s Truth or Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.
Chicken leg quarters in a 10-pound bag are 49 cents per pound at LIDL. A 10-inch hanging tomato or strawberry basket plant is $8.99.
Get 20% off air conditioners at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet with your free members-only discount through Saturday.
Get an Instant Pot 8-quart air fryer and pressure cooker in one regularly $199.99 on sale for $159.99 at Target. All Schwinn bikes are 20% off.
