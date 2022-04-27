Linwood man looking for single-use plastic bags: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where might I purchase single-use plastic bags since they will no longer be available in supermarkets, etc. after May 4 in New Jersey? —Joe K., Linwood

Dear Joe: Staples sells a box of 250 plastic shopping bags that are 22 by 11.5 inches for $15.49.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know which Walmart near the Hammonton area carries Mistolin? It is a cleaning product and much better than Fabuloso. Don’t want to deal with Amazon. I always was able to purchase it in any dollar store.

By the way, I guess you know most dollar stores are now $1.25? That is what is known as “supply and demand.” Some stores are going to price them self out of business.

As always, thanks for your shopping expertise. — JC

Dear JC: Walmart.com sells a three-pack of 15-ounce bottles of Mistolin general all-purpose cleaning solution for $16.99. No Walmart stores sell it because it is sold and shipped by Onlyonestopshop.com. Hopefully, some of our readers will find it for you in a dollar store.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find windsocks of the United States flag. I was told you could find them. — Michael M., Cape May Court House

Dear Michael: If you go to currentcatalog.com, you can purchase a Stars and Stripes windsock for $8.98. Plus, buy one and get one free! You can also call 800-848-2848 and order it.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Boneless pork tenderloin: $3.99 per pound.

Top round roast: $4.99 per pound.

Jumbo 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.

Fresh Express lettuce kits: $3.

Pretzel roll sandwiches of turkey and bacon or ham and turkey: $5 each.

Signature SELECT 12.5-ounce bottle of pure maple syrup: $6.99.

Sargento 6- to 8-ounce sliced cheese: Buy one, get one free.

Store-made chicken or turkey pot pies: Buy two, get one free.

Mango: $1 each.

Four-pound bag of sweet onions: $5.

DiGiorno rising crust or pizzeria style 18- to 31.5-ounce pizzas: Two for $10.*

Quilted Northern six mega-roll pack of bath tissue: $6.99 . Limit one.*

Signature SELECT 64-ounce 100% apple juice: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: $3.99. Limit two.*

Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream: $3.99. Limit two.*

Coffee Mate 32-ounce coffee creamer: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bottom round roast: $3.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Atlantic premium salmon filet: $8.99 per pound.

Hass avocados: 99 cents each.

General Mills large-size cereals: $1.99.

Lean 80% ground beef family pack: $2.79 per pound.

Five-pound bag of Russet potatoes: 99 cents.

Totino’s 7.5-ounce pizza rolls: 88 cents.

Red Pack 28- to 29-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents.

Skippy peanut butter: Two for $4. Must buy two.

Windex glass cleaner 26-ounce refill: $1.49.

Hefty slider bags quart or gallon: $1.49.

Colgate Total or Max Fresh 3.3- to 6-ounce toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Fabuloso 16.9-ounce cleaner: 99 cents.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Hershey or Mars fun-size bars are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

Purex Laundry Care is buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Post or Quaker cereal is $1.99.

The Sak leather and crochet handbags are 40% off at Boscov’s. Fine jewelry is 60% off.

An Anderson LuminAire 36-inch retractable screen door is $198 at Home Depot.

Nature’s Truth or Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Rite Aid.

Chicken leg quarters in a 10-pound bag are 49 cents per pound at LIDL. A 10-inch hanging tomato or strawberry basket plant is $8.99.

Get 20% off air conditioners at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet with your free members-only discount through Saturday.

Get an Instant Pot 8-quart air fryer and pressure cooker in one regularly $199.99 on sale for $159.99 at Target. All Schwinn bikes are 20% off.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.