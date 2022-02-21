Lifesaving tips when dealing with chest pain: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Depending on what’s triggering it, chest pain can take many forms.

Different pains include a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation; feelings of throbbing, tightness and pressure; and burning sensations, anywhere from your neck to your abdominal area. Because your heart, lungs and major blood vessels are in this area, experiencing pain or discomfort may be serious, even deadly. On the other hand, not all chest pain is of detriment and can be harmless.

So, is that chest pain a heart attack? Heartburn? A pulled muscle? When do you call 911? These are perplexing questions millions of people face every year.

Here are some potentially lifesaving tips to serve as a guide. They are not a substitute for seeking professional medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinicians.

About chest pain

Having sudden chest pain is frightening for most people, as thoughts often jump directly to heart attacks. While chest pain can be caused by a heart attack, there are other possibilities, many unrelated to your heart.

Some common causes of chest pain or discomfort include:

Heart attack

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Pancreatitis

Lung problems (pneumonia, asthma, bronchitis)

Heartburn/acid reflux

Muscle strains

Injured ribs

Shingles

Gallstones

Costochondritis

Anxiety/panic attacks

When should I go to the ER?

While not all forms of chest pain are dangerous or deadly, all forms of chest pain should be evaluated by a medical professional. The question remains: when? Do you need to go immediately to the emergency room? Or, can you see your primary care doctor the following day or in a few days?

It’s important to know that while the causes of chest pain can be many, you can’t diagnose your own chest pain. When you visit your doctor or an emergency room, they will perform a physical examination and depending on what they find and your risk factors, will run a series of tests (chest X-ray, electrocardiogram, lab work) to determine the underlying cause. When speaking to your physician about your chest pain, it’s important you try to describe your pain (when it started, if it’s gotten worse, is it constant or does it come and go?) in order to help them.

You should go to the ER immediately if you’re experiencing unexplained, sudden, prolonged or severe pain or it feels like squeezing, pressure, tightness or crushing under your breastbone. Additionally, you should go to the ER if the chest pain is accompanied by:

Shortness of breath, especially if at rest and not exerting yourself

Pain, numbness, pinching, sudden heaviness or other uncomfortable sensations in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach

Sweating, nausea or vomiting

Sudden lightheadedness, dizziness, confusion or unusual fatigue

Racing heart or palpitations

Time is of the essence! Don’t delay or make excuses. Call 911 to get an emergency medical crew. Ambulances have highly trained staff and special equipment that can sustain life and limit heart damage. Do not try to drive yourself or anyone else experiencing these symptoms.

Is it a stroke?

Stroke is the medical term for brain cell death that occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked or ruptures. Signs and symptoms include: trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying; sudden paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg (often this is one-sided); problems seeing in one or both eyes; trouble walking/stumbling/loss of balance; slurred, strange speech; or trouble repeating a simple phrase.

Don’t wait to see if symptoms stop.

When someone is having a stroke, as with a heart attack, time is of the essence and you want to act fast. There is an easy pneumonic F-A-S-T that you should review and memorize:

Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward? Or is one arm unable to rise?

Speech? Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

Time: If you observe any of these signs, call 911 immediately. Don’t wait to see if symptoms stop.

Whether it is heart burn or a heart attack, symptoms can overlap. If you have persistent chest pain and aren’t sure if it’s heartburn, call 911 or emergency medical help. Heartburn can accompany other symptoms of heart attack.

Also, call your doctor if you had an episode of unexplained chest pain that went away within a few hours and you did not seek medical attention. Both heartburn and a developing heart attack can cause symptoms that subside after a while. The pain doesn’t have to last a long time to be a warning sign.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.