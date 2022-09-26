Knowing the symptoms of a brain aneurysm saves lives: Dr. Nina Radcliff

September is National Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month — and raising awareness of signs, symptoms and risk factors of brain aneurysms is critical to saving lives.

The incidence of brain aneurysms is higher than most people realize. About 6.5 million people in the United States — or 1 in every 50 people in this country — has an unruptured brain aneurysm.

A brain aneurysm is when part of an artery wall weakens, allowing it to stretch and widen in an abnormal way that’s not safe. Think of a balloon or a berry hanging on a stem. And because the walls of an aneurysmal artery become thin and weaken, it is at risk of rupturing as blood pulsates and flows inside. If an aneurysm ruptures, blood spills into the space between the skull and the brain, resulting in a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH).

Here are some facts to keep in mind:

Although aneurysms can appear anywhere in the brain, they’re most common in arteries at the base of the brain.

Many people think if you’re predisposed to have a brain aneurysm, it’s just going to happen. But it doesn’t just come out of nowhere. While the causes of aneurysms are sometimes unknown — some are born with “bad” blood vessels — it can result from smoking, high blood pressure, fatty buildup on blood vessels (atherosclerosis), traumatic brain injury (in particular motor vehicle accidents), blood infections or illicit drug use (cocaine, amphetamines). Many of these can be controlled, managed or avoided.

Brain aneurysms are more common in adults than in children. And, they’re more common in women.

In many cases, aneurysms usually don’t cause symptoms, so you might not know you have an aneurysm, even if it’s large.

Aneurysms can develop in several parts of your body, including the aorta — the major blood vessel carrying blood from your heart to vital organs (aortic aneurysm).

A common misconception about brain aneurysms is that they are the same or very similar to a stroke. While both occur in the same parts of the brain (blood vessels), it’s not the same. A stroke is anytime brain cells do not receive sufficient oxygen and die. Strokes can result from blockage from clots (mass of blood that can form inside a blood vessel), atherosclerosis (abnormal fatty buildup inside blood vessel walls), or from a bleeding vessel from any cause, including an aneurysm rupture.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms can vary, and it’s important to know that aneurysms generally don’t present signs or symptoms until they rupture.

Unruptured brain aneurysms can be asymptomatic (especially in the early stages and/or if it’s small). A larger unruptured aneurysm may press on brain tissues and nerves, possibly causing pain above and behind one eye, a dilated pupil, vision changes or double vision, headaches or numbness of one side of the face.

If you think you may have an aneurysm or if you’re experiencing new, severe or persistent symptoms, contact your healthcare provider for a diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible.

Treatment for an unruptured brain aneurysm may prevent a rupture in the future. Talk with your health care provider to ensure you understand the best options for your specific needs.

If your provider discovers you have an unruptured aneurysm, they’ll monitor your condition closely. The goal of treatment is to prevent the aneurysm from bursting.

Ruptured aneurysms are sudden. A severe headache is the key symptom of a ruptured aneurysm (often described as the “worst headache” ever).

In addition to pain in the involved region, symptoms can also include light-headedness, chest pain, weakness, abdominal pain, droopy eyelid, seizure, confusion, stiff neck and vision changes.

If you or someone you’re with complains of a sudden, severe headache or who loses consciousness or has a seizure, call 911 for immediate help. Ruptured aneurysms are a life-threatening emergency. Without immediate treatment, it can be fatal.

Risk factors

Risk factors present at birth or inherited: Family history of brain aneurysm, brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), polycystic kidney disease and/or inherited connective tissue disorders.

Risk factors that can develop over time include: Older age, cigarette smoking, high blood pressure, drug abuse (particularly use of cocaine, amphetamines) and heavy alcohol consumption. Some types of aneurysms may occur after a head injury or from certain blood infections.

While you can’t always prevent them, you can reduce your risk of developing an aneurysm by maintaining a healthy lifestyle including: eating a heart-healthy diet (what’s good for the heart just so happens to be good for the brain); regularly exercising; maintaining a healthy blood pressure and body weight; and avoiding tobacco and drug use.

Understanding the symptoms of brain aneurysms and important actions to take are critical to saving lives!