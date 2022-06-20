Keeping your mind sharp at any age: Dr. Nina Radcliff

When picturing a brain, usually the last thing that comes to mind is that it is a muscle that you need to keep fit.

But it’s true! When you work it, it gets stronger.

Research shows that feeding and exercising our brains when we are young — and consistently throughout life — not only increases the chances for postponing brain slowdown but also strengthens brain agility, making it less likely there will be an abrupt deterioration in brain processes.

There are powerful benefits of training and keeping your brain fit as you age. Here are some key understandings and tips to keep your mind strong throughout life and into your golden years.

When feeding, working or challenging your mind, you’re taking steps towards enhancing your cognitive capacity — the mental processes relating to inputting and storing information and how that information is used to guide your actions and behavior.

Additionally, exercising the brain strengthens the neural pathways while building new ones.

Did you know that neural pathways are where your memories live? By strengthening neural pathways, your brain has this amazing ability to modify connections and literally rewire themselves. This supports brain agility and decreases the likelihood of an abrupt deterioration in brain processes as you age.

While your brain has the capacity to regenerate and repair itself, it doesn’t happen without your help.

Here are ways to keep your mind sharp:

Be a lifelong learner. Whether it’s learning something new about a topic or forming new habits, it increases the density of myelin, an insulating layer or sheath around brain cells that facilitates electrical impulses to transmit quickly and efficiently. Additionally, learning a new skill stimulates neurons in the brain allowing them to form new pathways.

Puzzles/games reinforce connections between brain cells and improve mental speed and short-term memory. Scientists explain they increase the production of dopamine, which is responsible for regulating mood, memory and concentration.

Reading consistently strengthens brain connections, improves memory and concentration, prevents age-related cognitive decline and has been associated with living longer. When reading material that requires thought, consideration and effort, neurogenesis occurs — a process where neurons in the brain are created and can form connections with other neurons and accelerate processing speed.

Stay physically active. The benefits of exercise come directly from its ability to reduce insulin resistance and inflammation as well as stimulate the release of growth factors, like chemicals in the brain that affect the health of brain cells, the growth of new blood vessels in the brain, and even the abundance and survival of new brain cells. Moving our bodies is also linked to improving cognitive health — thinking, learning, problem-solving, improved memory and emotional well-being.

Get your sleep. Sleep deprivation prevents the formation and maintenance of pathways that are responsible for learning and creating new memories. In the short-term, it interferes with concentration and speed of response. In the long-term, it can contribute to cognitive impairment and an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia. Make sleep a priority with quality sleep hygiene.

Maintain good social connections. Building social networks and engaging in social activities are like exercises for your brain. Being social provides a source of support, decreases stress, stimulates the mind and wields a sword against depressive symptoms.

Quit smoking (or never start). Nicotine, along with many of the other 2000 chemicals found in cigarettes, is harmful to several areas of the brain.

Eat a balanced, healthy diet. It’s important to the proper function and fueling of our brains, providing the necessary vitamins, minerals and nutrients. It can mean many things, but a general rule of thumb is getting five portions of fruit and veggies a day, legumes, nuts, whole grains and less than 10% of total calorie intake from added sugars. Research has shown that people who consumed balanced diets have larger brain volumes and better cognition.

Find a quiet spot. Daily meditation slows your breathing, helps reduce stress/anxiety, is linked to helping fine-tune your memory and increasing your brain’s ability to process information.

Moderate alcohol consumption. Alcohol can be toxic to the brain, not just in the short-term (impulsive behavior, poor memory, slowed reflexes) but also the long-term. When heavy drinking persists over time, the brain can shrink and neural pathways are damaged. If you’re drinking daily or more than a few drinks a week, make a more moderate plan. Talk with your doctor or a counselor on effective ways to moderate alcohol consumption.

Studies on Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases underscore that the better we feed and exercise our brain, the better our chances of steering away from cognitive decline.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.