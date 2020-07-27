In our last column, two weeks ago, the big topic was the arrival of comet Neowise in the evening sky.
Unfortunately, persistent clouds and haze made observations of the amazing comet difficult in our part of the country. But our major topic today is the two biggest planets at their best of the year, close together in the sky virtually all night. They are the unmistakable bright pair of objects in the southeast at nightfall and in the south around midnight.
Jupiter, Saturn
rule the night
The giant planets Jupiter and Saturn were at their exact closest to Earth and at “opposition” to the sun (thus visible all night long) a few weeks ago. For Jupiter, the date of opposition was July 13, and for Saturn July 20. Fortunately, however, Jupiter and Saturn are essentially at their biggest and brightest for a number of weeks, including the next few.
The period around opposition is when a planet’s position in the sky is opposite from that of the sun. In other words, the planet rises around sunset, is highest in the middle of the night and sets around sunrise. In space, opposition is when Earth, much faster than distant Jupiter and Saturn, pulls even with them in the race around the sun. What that means is that we get a line of sun, Earth and other planet in space — and the other planet at its closest to Earth. Having Jupiter and Saturn at their closest of the year to us makes them appear their brightest in our sky and, if you have a telescope, biggest in your field of view.
Even with only naked eyes, observing Jupiter and Saturn can still be fascinating. This summer, Jupiter shines brighter than any point of light in the sky until Venus comes up in the final hours before dawn. Saturn shines only about 1/12th as bright as Jupiter now, but it still almost equals the radiance of summer’s brightest stars.
If you put Jupiter and Saturn near to each other in the sky, they are even more exciting to see. And that is the case this year for the first time since 2000.
Right now, the two planets are almost 8° apart — that’s less than the apparent width of your fist held out at arm’s length. But in the fal, Jupiter will start catching up to Saturn as seen from our point of view, and the gap between the two worlds will dwindle to an incredibly tight pairing on Dec. 21 — the tightest pairing of the two in hundreds of years.
With a telescope
These two worlds are entrancing in even rather small telescopes.
The globe of Jupiter is striped with darker bands of clouds, and some of the time a good telescope can show you Jupiter’s famous Great Red Spot — basically a storm that has lasted for centuries and is much bigger than Earth. Jupiter also has four especially big moons, which usually look like stars near the planet’s globe but can also be seen crossing the face of Jupiter or having their shadows cross the face of Jupiter.
Saturn is, of course, the telescopic showpiece of the solar system because of its majestic rings. Most telescopes will show an inner ring that is whiter and brighter than the outer, and a black line — Cassini’s Division, wide as the Atlantic Ocean —separating them in space. The rings are basically composed of countless bits of ice circling Saturn.
This Saturday evening, a nearly full moon will shine not far lower left of Jupiter, with Saturn farther to the left. Then the next evening, an arc from right to left of Jupiter, Saturn and moon is also a lovely sight to see.
Neowise photos
Don’t delay in looking up the most amazing images of comet Neowise.
One site is skyandtelescope.org, where there are two good articles about the comet. The best place, however, may be the comet Neowise photo gallery at spaceweather.com.
June: The Strawberry Moon
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
Time of full moon: 3:12 p.m.
July: The Buck Moon
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
Time of full moon: 12:44 a.m.
Blue moon on July 31st, according to https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/watchtheskies/07jul_bluemoon.html.
August: Sturgeon Moon
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
Time of full moon: 11:59 a.m.
September: Harvest Moon
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
Time of full moon: 1:22 a.m
October: Hunter's Moon
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
Time of full moon: 5:05 p.m.
November: Beaver Moon
At this time of year the beavers are busy preparing for winter, and it's time to set beaver traps and secure a store of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
Time of full moon: 4:30 a.m.
December: Cold Moon
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Time of full moon: 10:28 p.m.
March: The Worm Moon
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found.Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
Time of full moon: 1:48 p.m.
April: The Pink Moon
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
Time of full moon: 10:35 p.m.
May: The Flower Moon
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
Time of full moon: 6:45 a.m.
How about a blue moon?
When you hear someone say "Once in a Blue Moon..." you know they mean: Rare/seldom.
According to modern folklore, a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. Usually months have only one full moon, but occasionally a second one sneaks in. Full moons are separated by about 29 days, while most months are 30 or 31 days long; so it is possible to fit two full moons in a single month. This happens every two and a half years, on average.
From: https://www.nasa.gov/vision/universe/watchtheskies/07jul_bluemoon.html
