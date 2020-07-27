Visiting Comet North Carolina

This photograph provided to The Associated Press by Johnny Horne shows Comet NEOWISE as photographed using a telescope from Grandfather Mountain Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Linville, N.C. (Johnny Horne, via AP)

 Johnny Horne

In our last column, two weeks ago, the big topic was the arrival of comet Neowise in the evening sky.

Unfortunately, persistent clouds and haze made observations of the amazing comet difficult in our part of the country. But our major topic today is the two biggest planets at their best of the year, close together in the sky virtually all night. They are the unmistakable bright pair of objects in the southeast at nightfall and in the south around midnight.

Jupiter, Saturn

rule the night

The giant planets Jupiter and Saturn were at their exact closest to Earth and at “opposition” to the sun (thus visible all night long) a few weeks ago. For Jupiter, the date of opposition was July 13, and for Saturn July 20. Fortunately, however, Jupiter and Saturn are essentially at their biggest and brightest for a number of weeks, including the next few.

The period around opposition is when a planet’s position in the sky is opposite from that of the sun. In other words, the planet rises around sunset, is highest in the middle of the night and sets around sunrise. In space, opposition is when Earth, much faster than distant Jupiter and Saturn, pulls even with them in the race around the sun. What that means is that we get a line of sun, Earth and other planet in space — and the other planet at its closest to Earth. Having Jupiter and Saturn at their closest of the year to us makes them appear their brightest in our sky and, if you have a telescope, biggest in your field of view.

Even with only naked eyes, observing Jupiter and Saturn can still be fascinating. This summer, Jupiter shines brighter than any point of light in the sky until Venus comes up in the final hours before dawn. Saturn shines only about 1/12th as bright as Jupiter now, but it still almost equals the radiance of summer’s brightest stars.

If you put Jupiter and Saturn near to each other in the sky, they are even more exciting to see. And that is the case this year for the first time since 2000.

Right now, the two planets are almost 8° apart — that’s less than the apparent width of your fist held out at arm’s length. But in the fal, Jupiter will start catching up to Saturn as seen from our point of view, and the gap between the two worlds will dwindle to an incredibly tight pairing on Dec. 21 — the tightest pairing of the two in hundreds of years.

With a telescope

These two worlds are entrancing in even rather small telescopes.

The globe of Jupiter is striped with darker bands of clouds, and some of the time a good telescope can show you Jupiter’s famous Great Red Spot — basically a storm that has lasted for centuries and is much bigger than Earth. Jupiter also has four especially big moons, which usually look like stars near the planet’s globe but can also be seen crossing the face of Jupiter or having their shadows cross the face of Jupiter.

Saturn is, of course, the telescopic showpiece of the solar system because of its majestic rings. Most telescopes will show an inner ring that is whiter and brighter than the outer, and a black line — Cassini’s Division, wide as the Atlantic Ocean —separating them in space. The rings are basically composed of countless bits of ice circling Saturn.

This Saturday evening, a nearly full moon will shine not far lower left of Jupiter, with Saturn farther to the left. Then the next evening, an arc from right to left of Jupiter, Saturn and moon is also a lovely sight to see.

Neowise photos

Don’t delay in looking up the most amazing images of comet Neowise.

One site is skyandtelescope.org, where there are two good articles about the comet. The best place, however, may be the comet Neowise photo gallery at spaceweather.com.

Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.

