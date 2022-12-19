It's not too late to get a flu shot: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Hospitalizations for the flu continue to be the highest we’ve seen at this time of year in a decade.

For those who haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, it’s not too late to protect yourself and your family this season.

As a practicing physician, I am joining doctors and healthcare professionals in raising awareness that hospitals and clinics are filling up with flu patients. Current reports indicate most of the people admitted to the hospital have not gotten their annual flu shot.

Flu season

Flu cases have continued to climb across the country, and the tri-state area is experiencing very high flu activity. Flu season started earlier this year, and it’s important to know it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Getting the flu shot significantly lowers the potentially serious consequences of the flu.

This year’s flu vaccine is effective against the strains currently circulating. However, experts report that due to low vaccination rates, along with people choosing not to stay home when they’re feeling sick, hospitalizations from the flu have risen to dangerous levels. Also, following COVID, there’s an increased susceptibility to infection as people get back to regular activities, including travel and more holiday gatherings and outings, experts note.

While you may be aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says generally September and October are the best times to take the flu vaccine, it’s not too late to get one now, and everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year.

Vaccination of high-risk persons is especially important to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, and people 65 years and older.

Vaccination is also important for healthcare workers and other people who live with or care for high-risk people to keep from spreading flu to them

Children younger than 6 months are at high risk of serious flu illness but are too young to be vaccinated. People who care for infants should be vaccinated.

If you got a flu shot early in the season, know that most people only need one annual influenza vaccine to be protected for the entire season. Flu shots don’t really have boosters like other vaccines do, but there are some cases where a person might need a second shot in the same flu season. For example, children ages 6 months to 8 years who are getting flu shots for the first time will need two doses that are spaced four weeks apart. Some studies in adults with compromised immune systems (like organ transplant recipients) have looked at whether getting a second flu shot might be helpful, but more research is needed before the recommendation would be changed. If you have any related questions or concerns, talk to your healthcare provider.

Help reduce your chances

For those who have and for those who have not gotten the flu vaccine this season, the CDC recommends to reduce your chances of getting sick and to manage your sickness by taking these actions:

Try to avoid close contact with sick people. And masks help prevent against transmission.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, its recommended you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean/disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs such as the flu.

A visit to your healthcare physician or after-hours clinic may be necessary if symptoms warrant, with the understanding that emergency rooms should be reserved for emergencies.

“Tripledemic”

This year’s flu season coincides with a spike of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

If you have not been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, please research and discuss with your healthcare provider. And if you have not had your flu shot, you should get one now, it’s not too late, full protection comes approximately two weeks after the shot.