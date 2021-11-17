Is there still a place for vinyl placemats?

Dear Lois: Rold Gold braided honey wheat pretzels are available at both Walmart and Target, according to their websites. FYI, try Aldi’s Clancy brand honey wheat pretzels. They taste very similar. According to the Acme Markets website, they sell Stouffer’s harvest apples for $2.99.

Reader Tips

Lorraine HoffmanO’Neill wrote in to let Linda Nelson know the Wawa in Ventnor sells Goldenberg’s peanut chews. I was at the checkout counter of M&S Produce on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township last Wednesday, and it had plenty, also.

From Mike Ruccolo: In a recent column, someone wanted a transistor radio, and you mentioned one available at Boscov’s. I bought one, and I’m very happy with it. Also, some time ago, a person was looking for a rare Korean War book called “Christmas in July.” Sellers wanted exorbitant prices for one. Recently, though, I was able to get a copy for $25. The lesson is to keep looking. I enjoy your column. Thanks.