Is there still a place for vinyl placemats?

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Are vinyl placemats a thing of the past? I have searched Boscov’s, Christmas Tree Shops, Home Goods, Dollar tree, seemingly everywhere. I do not want washable ones. Would love some nice, plain color ones. Nice gold, burnt orange, etc. would be wonderful right now. — CT, Millville
Dear CT: Bed Bath and Beyond has quite a selection to choose from at about $3 each. If you have a coupon for $5, $15 or a $10 off $30 coupon, you can load up.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Kraft and Newman’s Own both used to make lime vinaigrette salad dressing, but I haven’t been able to find either lately. Do you know if either is still available, or if another brand makes something similar? — Bill W.
Dear Bill: Kraft’s lime dressing is no longer on its website. Try your dollar stores. Newman’s Own lime dressing is on its website, but no one in our area sells it. They do have a citrus and a lemon basil. You can get six bottles of Newman’s Own lime dressing on Ebay.com for $33.08 with free shipping. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I live in Cape May County. I have not been able to find Rold Gold braided honey wheat pretzels. Also, I am having trouble finding Stouffer’s frozen harvest apples. — Lois Scarpa
Dear Lois: Rold Gold braided honey wheat pretzels are available at both Walmart and Target, according to their websites. FYI, try Aldi’s Clancy brand honey wheat pretzels. They taste very similar. According to the Acme Markets website, they sell Stouffer’s harvest apples for $2.99.
Reader Tips
Lorraine HoffmanO’Neill wrote in to let Linda Nelson know the Wawa in Ventnor sells Goldenberg’s peanut chews. I was at the checkout counter of M&S Produce on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township last Wednesday, and it had plenty, also.
From Mike Ruccolo: In a recent column, someone wanted a transistor radio, and you mentioned one available at Boscov’s. I bought one, and I’m very happy with it. Also, some time ago, a person was looking for a rare Korean War book called “Christmas in July.” Sellers wanted exorbitant prices for one. Recently, though, I was able to get a copy for $25. The lesson is to keep looking. I enjoy your column. Thanks.
Jim H., from Ventnor, wrote in to let Calista Ruga know Molly McButter is available at Stop & Shop. The closest store is in Toms River. It is also available at Giant Foods in Pennsylvania. Your last paragraph about George Genna and the fillet of fish sandwich made me laugh. It was one of my late father’s favorites. Here is a recipe to make it at recipetineats.com/homemade-filet-o-fish-burger. Also, Casino Lobster in Pleasantville has a breaded fillet, but since they sell in volume, you will be stuck with a lot of product if you don’t like it.
Blanche Powell also wrote in to let George Genna know he can google “copycat recipe for McDonald’s fish filets.”
Steals of the Week
Acme
Beef rib roast: $8.99 per pound.
3-pound bag of clementines: $5.
Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: $1.
Signature Select 6-ounce graham pie crust: $1.25.
Lucerne 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: $2.
Nabisco family-size Oreos: Buy one, get one free.
Lancaster Brand spiral ham: $2.49 per pound.
2-pound bag of Extra Large Shrimp: $9.98.
Breyers 48-ounce ice cream or Ben & Jerry’s: Two for $5.
Land O’Lakes 1-pound butter quarters: $2.50.
Signature Farms 10- to 22-pound fresh turkey: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*
Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, crescent rolls or grand biscuits: 99 cents. Limit four.*
General Mills Chex cereal 12- to 14-ounce: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Fresh pineapple: 99 cents. Limit one.*
Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Chock Full O’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
Handi Foil giant oval rack roaster: $1.99.
Polly-O 2-pound ricotta cheese: $2.99.
Kraft 8-ounce Cracker Barrel chunk or shredded: $1.99.
Ronzoni lasagna or pasta: 88 cents.
Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: 88 cents.
Caresour 80-count baby wipes: 99 cents.
Spice Essentials spices or extracts: 99 cents.
Nivea lotion: $2.99.
Lysol 30 to 35 disinfecting wipes: Two for $2.98. Limit one offer.*
Marie Callender’s dinner bowls: $1.99.
Dannon Greek 5.3-ounce yogurt: Twelve for $8. Limit one offer.*
Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.49. Limit one.*
Friendly’s 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
An 11-foot LED prelit inflatable Santa is $68 at Home Depot. A 16-gallon Ridgid NXT wet/dry vacuum is $49.88.
Get a 22-ounce Yankee Candle in 12 scents for $9.99 at Boscov’s. A Black & Decker 9-inch carving knife is on sale for $12.99.
An Amaryllis bulb kit gift box is on sale at Ace Hardware for $5.99.
A 7-foot Santa or Christmas penguin is on sale for $39.98 at Lowe’s.
A Rock & Rhyme Elmo regularly $39.99 is on sale for $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A Barbie doll and dollhouse is on sale for $39.99.
Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is on sale at Walgreens for $7.49. Nescafe Clasico 7-ounce instant coffee is on sale for $5.99.
Merry Brite 10- to 200-count light sets are buy one, get one 50% off at CVS.
A 65-inch TCL Roku TV regularly $719.99 is on sale at Target for $499.99. A Barbie convertible car is on sale for $17.99.
LaCroix sparkling water 6-pack of 12-ounce cans are two for $6 at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest.
Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.