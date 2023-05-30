Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of some new outdoor chaise lounge cushions. Any good sales? — Darlene D., Mays Landing

Dear Darlene: Get a 72-inch chaise lounge cushion for $39.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Also try Boscov’s, which is having a big sale on its outdoor cushions, advertised at 50% to 68% off.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! Looking for a reasonably priced tent that would sleep four 10-year-old kids. Nothing fancy. — Howard H., Egg Harbor Township

Dear Howard: This week at Aldi’s in Egg Harbor Township (not all Aldi stores have the same products and prices), an Adventuridge six-person tent is $59.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you can find a four-person pedal boat for under $800? — Jack Davidson, Manahawkin

Dear Jack: Tractor Supply Company has a Sun Dolphin 5-person pedal boat on sale for $599. The Tractor Supply store in Waretown would be closest to you.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Signature Select or Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.

Cabot 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $2.

Large snow crab clusters: $7.99 per pound.

Keller’s or Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $3.49.

Nathan’s or Hebrew National beef franks: half price.

Peaches or nectarines: $2.99 per pound.

Hillshire Farms smoked sausage: half price.

Fresh-made classic hoagies or subs: $5.

Pretzel buns or bites: Buy one, get one free.

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one offer.*

Wonder 8-pack hamburger or hot dog rolls: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

Lucerne 18-count large eggs: $3.49. Limit one.*

Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken breast: $1.79 per pound.

Boneless rib-eye: $7.99 per pound.

Jumbo pack of chicken drumsticks: 69 cents per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.

Nathan’s 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: $2.50.

Ballpark 8-pack of rolls: Two for $5.

Large snow crab clusters: $7.99 per pound.

ShopRite 200 square-feet aluminum foil: $4.99.

Burger Stack cheeses: half price.

Ellio’s 9-slice pizza: Two for $7.

Bowl & Basket 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.

Hawaiian Tropic and Banana Boat sunscreen: half price.

Quilted Northern 6-pack mega roll bath tissue: $5.99. Limit one.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*

Cheez-It snack crackers: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

Friendly 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

A Vistatech camera drone regularly $79.99 is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $39.99. Beach towels 30 by 60 inches are $3.99.

Tuesday is the last day to get a La-Z-Boy Mercury rocker recliner for $399.99 at Boscov’s. All knife block sets are half price.

All summer furniture, barbecue, accessories, coolers, housewares and domestics, candles and summer toys and pool toys are half price at Rite Aid.

Get 1.5-gallon hanging flowering baskets at Lowe’s on sale two for $16.

CVS brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.

Get two Pampers jumbo pack diapers for $21 at Walgreens. L’Oréal cosmetics are buy one, get one half price.

Target has 10% off Franklin soccer gear. All beach towels are 20% off. Isabel Maternity and Belly Bandit maternity clothes are 30% off.

A Lifetime Stealth 11-foot angler single kayak is on sale for $349 at Tractor Supply Company.

One pound of strawberries is $1.99 at Lidl. An avocado is 69 cents (limit of 8 per customer).