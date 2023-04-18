Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We need a sound bar on my 55-inch TV. Can you find a decent one under $100? — Al & Francine Paul

Dear Al & Francine: Get a Vizio 2.0-channel sound bar with DTS Virtual X and Bluetooth with average ratings of 4.5 out of 5 by 374 reviewers on Walmart.com for $79.99. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Is there anyone who recovers lampshades in our area? Have not been successful with research or recommendations. Thank you. — Linda

Dear Linda: Try Linwood Clock Shop at 1043 Shore Road in Linwood. You can call 609-653-4420. They fix lamps; not sure about lamp shades, but if they don’t, perhaps they can recommend someone.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We just moved into our first house and have very light carpets. We don’t want our visitors to wear their shoes in our house. Can you find some very reasonable slippers that we can fill a decorative basket with so our guests can slip on the slippers and leave their shoes at the door? — The Honeymooners

Dear The Honeymooners: Get all you want this week at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Nestwell plush slippers with anti-skid soles in different colors regularly $9.99 are on sale for $1.99.

Can you help?

TD of the Cardiff area is looking for a good handyman who can gut a master bath with a garden-type tub and make it a walk-in shower, plus take the existing shower and make it a closet.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry’s ice cream: Three for $10. Must buy 3.

Smithfield 1-pound bacon: buy one, get one free.

Extra Jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98 for a 2-pound bag.

Sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.

Boneless pork loin roast: $2.99 per pound.

Semi-boneless leg of lamb: $6.49 per pound.

SeaPak seafood: buy one, get one free.

Blu, Blue Sea or Eastern lump crab meat: $11.99 each.

Lay’s kettle chips: Buy two, get two free.

General Mills family-size cereal: $2.49. Limit two.*

Entenmann’s Danish: $4.99 each. Limit four.*

Sweet Potatoes: 69 cents per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Bowl & Basket boneless chicken thighs: $2.49 per pound.

Hass avocados: 79 cents.

General Mills medium-size cereal: $1.49.

Wise 20-pack variety snacks: $5.99.

Blue Bunny sandwiches, minicones or bars: $2.99.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit four.*

Thomas’ 6-pack English muffins: $1.99. Limit four.*

Scope Squeez: $4.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupons.

Tips

Garden decor, planters and supplies are half price at Rite Aid. Regional brands of cases of bottled water are buy one, get one free.

Designer spring sleepwear and loungewear are half price at Boscov’s. Hanes men’s Ultimate Underwear is 25% off.

Through Wednesday, get five bags of 2 cubic feet of premium mulch in your choice of three colors for $10 at Lowe’s.

Nature Made and Walgreens brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Eclipse gum bottles are two for $7.

Entenmann’s 80-count K-cups are $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A 2-pound bag of cashew halves and pieces is $9.99.

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $7.99 at CVS. McCafe 12-pack K-cups are $6.99. Gevalia 12-pack K-cups are $5.99.

One pound of Brussels sprouts is $1.99 at Lidl starting Wednesday. Sixty-four-ounce bottles of Solevita 100% apple juice are two for $2. Must buy two.

Select LeapFrog or V-Tech toys are 25% off at Target. Select Pixar “Lightyear” toys are 30% off.