Hunter's Moon among late October's celestial delights: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

This year, the second half of October brings us several special sights in the night sky.

Among the most interesting are Hunter’s Moon, Venus at “greatest elongation,” the elusive planet Mercury at its best dawn showing of the year and one especially dramatic pass of the International Space Station.

Lighting up the nightThe second-most famous full moon after Harvest Moon is Hunter’s Moon. Besides being rated second in fame, Hunter’s Moon is literally — that is, chronologically — the full moon that comes after Harvest Moon.

Harvest Moon is usually defined as the full moon closest to the autumn equinox (beginning of autumn) and therefore usually falls in September. So in most years, 2021 included, Hunter’s Moon occurs in October.

The exact time of Hunter’s Moon this year is 10:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20). But from the longitude of New Jersey, this is daytime, and the moon is below the horizon. However, the moon looks almost exactly full for a few days around the precise moment of full moon. So we can get good looks at the almost perfectly round moon both tonight (Oct. 19) and the next night.