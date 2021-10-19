Hunter's Moon among late October's celestial delights: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

This year, the second half of October brings us several special sights in the night sky.
Among the most interesting are Hunter’s Moon, Venus at “greatest elongation,” the elusive planet Mercury at its best dawn showing of the year and one especially dramatic pass of the International Space Station.
Lighting up the nightThe second-most famous full moon after Harvest Moon is Hunter’s Moon. Besides being rated second in fame, Hunter’s Moon is literally — that is, chronologically — the full moon that comes after Harvest Moon.
Harvest Moon is usually defined as the full moon closest to the autumn equinox (beginning of autumn) and therefore usually falls in September. So in most years, 2021 included, Hunter’s Moon occurs in October.
The exact time of Hunter’s Moon this year is 10:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 20). But from the longitude of New Jersey, this is daytime, and the moon is below the horizon. However, the moon looks almost exactly full for a few days around the precise moment of full moon. So we can get good looks at the almost perfectly round moon both tonight (Oct. 19) and the next night.
All full moons rise around sunset, are highest around midnight and set around sunrise. But your typical moon rises, at New Jersey’s latitude, an average of a little more than 50 minutes later with each successive night. That is not the case for Harvest Moon, when successive moonrises occur more like 20 minutes later for several nights around full moon.
Hunter’s Moon is similar though not quite as extreme as Harvest Moon in this respect. Actually, moonrise Thursday (Oct. 21) will be about 6:35 p.m. in New Jersey, and the next day’s moonrise will, indeed, be only 20 minutes later.
After that, the rise times for the moon — from Oct. 23-27 — are 30 minutes later, again 30 minutes later, 40 minutes later, 45 minutes later and 60 minutes later. Moonrise on the last of these days, Oct. 27, wil be about 11:05 p.m. By the next evening after that (Thursday, Oct. 28), the moon’s phase will have shrunk down to half-lit.
A long arc These next two weeks, the moon will go through a long section of the zodiac that currently has no bright planets.
Still, beginners looking around 7 or 7:30 p.m. these next few weeks should have little trouble identifying Venus, Saturn and Jupiter strung rather low across the sky from southwest (Venus) to south (Saturn) to south-southeast (Jupiter).
Venus is easily the brightest of the planets, but it does still set rather early, a little before 8:30 p.m. Jupiter is second-brightest, and this week Jupiter and Saturn are a minimum of 15.4° apart (about 1½ widths of your fist at arm’s length) — the closest together they’ll be until 2039.
Venus’ big momentSpeaking of angular measure in the sky, Venus on Oct. 29 will attain its greatest angular separation from the sun in our sky: 47°. This event is called “greatest elongation.”
Greatest elongation of Venus is interesting for several reasons but most fascinating if you have an astronomical telescope. At greatest elongation, the magnified view of Venus shows the planet appearing half–lit — a dazzling little “half-Venus.”
In the weeks after this greatest elongation in the evening sky, Venus gets ever closer to Earth and in telescopes will look like an ever thinner but a longer crescent.
Mercury’s momentThe innermost, fastest and smallest planet, Mercury, reaches a greatest elongation of 18° from the sun on Oct. 25. But this elongation is in the dawn sky. Through early November, the little planet is visible low in the sky a little south of due east about 45 minutes before sunrise.
Space stationAround 6:28 a.m. this Saturday (Oct. 23), the International Space Station will be bright as it passes near the moon and very near the compact Pleiades star cluster in a modestly bright twilight sky.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fcschaaf@gmail.com.
