Dangerous heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. In fact, according to National Weather Service statistical data, weather-related heat causes more fatalities per year than floods, lightning, tornadoes, and hurricanes, combined.

That’s a staggering statistic, and I’m on a mission to raise awareness to help in the understanding of the impact of the Heat Index, what it actually means for you — and why it’s so important to your health.

As summer temperatures rise, most people look at the temperature — but a much better indicator of the heat is the “heat index” which also takes into consideration humidity. Here’s why:

• Checking the temperature reading during summer doesn’t tell you the whole heat story.

• The heat index is equally important and a better measure than air temperature alone for estimating your risk from environmental heat. It includes the amount of moisture or relative humidity (RH) that’s in the air, and that moisture/relative humidity can make the air temperature actually “feel” even higher. For instance, if it’s 90 degrees outside and the relative humidity is at 60%, it’s going to feel like 100 degrees. And, the heat index is the only, single temperature value that considers how both the outdoor temperature and humidity make you feel.

• Another very important understanding which often comes as a big surprise is that the heat index indicates how it feels to be in a shady location with a light wind. So being in the sunlight or direct sun increases how hot it seems — up another 15 degrees. Meaning that if it’s 90 degrees outside and the relative humidity is at 60%, it’s going to feel like 100 degrees — but if you’re in the direct sun, it’s going to approximately feel like 120 degrees to your body.

• It’s important to understand that if it’s humid enough, it doesn’t need to be that hot of a temperature outside for the weather to be harmful to your health.

How to prevent drownings: Dr. Nina Radcliff Drowning is fast and silent and can happen in as little as 20-60 seconds. The statistics are…

As the heat index rises, so do health risks. Rises in heat compromises the body’s ability to regulate temperature and can result in a cascade of illnesses. That’s because when the air is humid, sweat can’t evaporate (the body cannot regulate its temperature) and your body can’t cool itself down as quickly as normal. Your body temperature can rise too high. Effects include:

• Heat cramps (muscle cramps/ spasms, sweating)

• Heat exhaustion (heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, pale/cool clammy skin, fainting, and vomiting)

• Heatstroke occurs when the body’s heat-regulating system is overwhelmed and is a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate medical attention (high body temperature, warm/dry skin, rapid/strong pulse, fatigue, confusion, nausea, seizure, unconsciousness).

• Increased hospitalizations and deaths from heat can occur extremely rapidly (same day), or have a lagged effect (several days later)

• Heat conditions also can alter behavior, the transmission of diseases, health service delivery and air quality.

Without preventive actions, everyone is vulnerable, but can increase risk in/with:

• People age 65 and older, infants and young children

• Alcohol, caffeine intake

• Physical activity, heavy clothing/equipment

• Medications

• General health such as weight, diabetes, heart disease

Prevention: Stay aware

• Know how to determine the heat index

• Check your local news for alerts, learn about any cooling shelters in your area

• Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

Stay cool

• Wear appropriate lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

• Indoors: Stay in air-conditioned places as as a shopping mall or public library as much as possible. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. Check your local health department for any heat-relief shelters in your area.

• Keep in mind: Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

• Outdoors: Limit activity to when it’s coolest. Rest often in shady areas so your body has a chance to recover.

• Pace yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat.

• Wear sunscreen (“broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection”): Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can dehydrate you.

• Avoid hot, heavy meals: They add heat to your body.

How to avoid germs this summer: Dr. Nina Radcliff This summer’s wanderlust is busting out all over, with increases expected to tip records at …

Stay Hydrated

• Drink plenty of fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Stay away from alcoholic and sugary drinks.

• Replace salt and minerals: Heavy sweating removes them from the body.

Stay aware of the health risks posed by heatwaves and prolonged exposure to temperatures and humidity. The heat index measure is vital because of how it relates directly to your ability to regulate your internal temperatures.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.