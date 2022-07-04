How to shake off a bad mood: Dr. Nina Radcliff

You know it when you experience it: a bad mood, feeling grumpy or a bit snarky.

Like everyone, you can experience moments or situations that can cause your mood to shift from good to bad.

Perhaps something didn’t turn out the way you had hoped, you had bad service, you got some bad news, something struck you sideways. Or, perhaps, you skipped a meal.

Whatever the reason, you know your mood became off — you’re cranky, sour or in a bad mood.

Bad moods and breaking through

Studies and experts explain the science of a bad mood as “when you’ve passed a stress-threshold” or crossed “that line.” It can:

Manifest as irritability or cynicism, causing your blood pressure to fluctuate and increase your heart rate and cortisol stress hormone levels.

Cause you to become flustered and affect digestion.

Make you experience feelings of self-doubt or negativity.

Over the long term, there is evidence that a cranky or bad mood changes the way you view your world, often causing tunnel vision for the time. Conversely, when you’re in a good mood, you see a wider, more positive or optimistic view of your life.

What you can do

While experiencing a bad mood is part of life, the good news is that breaking through a bad mood isn’t that difficult.

Doing something that feels good and puts a smile on your face can make a bad mood go away. It’s important to understand it’s generally a temporary issue (not a longer-lasting case of anxiety or depression), and these tips can help you break through that not-so-good moment.

Eat: While doing anything you like or enjoy can improve your mood, food can work added wonders by regenerating nutrients you may have lost. If you’ve missed a meal or snack and your blood sugar level is low, you can feel better after just a few bites. However, while eating can help reverse a bad mood, be careful not to overdo it.

Move: Engaging in physical activity produces endorphins — hormones and neurotransmitters — that make a positive impact on your mood, energy level and sense of well-being. Research shows that just 5 minutes of moderate exercise produces a mood-enhancement effect. Additionally, a change (or move) in environment or out into nature (green spaces) boosts mood-enhancement.

Monitor your thoughts: A bad mood is generally linked to feeling a sense of negativity about either your life or situation, which can include friends, family, job, future or yourself). Or, a sense of disappointment in or over something that didn’t turn out as expected (disappointment, dashed expectations). While it can signal something is wrong, it can also tell you that you need to change your strategy or outlook. A bad mood can trigger more attentive, careful thinking, often allowing you to zero in on specific tasks or situations. Take notes, make a plan and take action to positively move on. This helps you to take a different perspective on what you’re thinking/experiencing while also helping prevent replaying a negative scenario in your head.

Music: Research confirms that listening to music boosts the brain’s production of dopamine (the “feel-good” hormone) while providing a sense of pleasure and uplifting your mood.

Get some sunshine: The sun’s rays are rejuvenating and figuratively can give you a sunnier disposition.

Gratefulness: It’s known to unshackle people from toxic emotions. Shifting thoughts from what’s negative or upsetting to the goodness in your life, it’s powerful and can instantaneously provide feelings of well-being, pleasure and happiness.

Seek positive: Connecting with a person who oozes with positivity or hearing/reading a positive message, is proven to deliver. It’s contagious and can change your attitude, quickly.

Reaching out: Time spent with people that you like and care about can be hugely beneficial. And, engaging in kindness or compassion toward someone can help to lift a negative mood.

Simple steps: Dancing releases endorphins that create a feeling of comfort, relaxation and pleasure; research shows chewing gum has a number of benefits from relieving anxiety, stress and tension to improving mood, alertness and performance; and certain fragrances you savor can elicit positive emotions in your brain, lowering stress levels and improving overall mental outlook.

Move on in hope: The more you take positive actions to move past the bad mood “situation,” the better. Keep a wider focus; be hopeful for the future. The positivity will make today better.

Remember, when you’re in a bad mood, negative thoughts can maintain and deepen your bad mood.

Take action to identify what tips work best for you to diminish the power that negative thoughts or bad moods might try to have in your life. Stay vigilant to shift your perspective and get into a more positive frame of mind.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.