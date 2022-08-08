How to prevent kidney stones: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Over the past couple of decades, the number of kidney stone cases has been on the rise among men and women ages 40 to 60.

In fact, it’s worth noting kidney stones are hugely prevalent. Interestingly too, it used to be a preponderance of male patients, something like a 2:1 ratio of men to women, but that has actually leveled out over time. It’s about the same now. And once someone has experienced a kidney stone, there’s up to a 50% chance they’ll form another stone within the next five years.

Diet, excess body weight, some medical conditions and certain supplements (like excess Vitamin D) and medications are among the many causes of kidney stones.

While there’s no one sure way to prevent kidney stones, especially if you have a family history of the condition – a combination of diet and lifestyle changes, as well as some medications, may help reduce your risk.

About kidney stones

Kidney stones (also called renal stones or urinary stones) are the abnormal formation of hard deposits comprised of minerals and salts within one or both kidneys or the urinary tract. They vary in size, shape and color.

To be cleared from the body (or passed), the stones need to travel through ducts that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder (ureters) and be excreted. Passing kidney stones can be quite painful, but the stones usually cause no permanent damage if they’re recognized in a timely fashion.

Risk factors: Not drinking enough water is a primary cause. And it makes sense that stones are more common in the summer when it is hot and humid where fluid needs are increased. Additionally, certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, excess body weight as well as what you consume elevates your risk. Foods that are too salty or sugary or oxalate-containing foods such as beets, chocolates, spinach, tea and nuts, are also culprits for those painful stones. Exercising too much or too little, weight loss surgery and certain medications or supplements are also common causes.

Symptoms: Generally, a kidney stone will not cause symptoms until it moves around within the kidney or passes into one of the ureters, the tubes that connect the kidneys and bladder. Pain may be felt in the side and back, below the ribs, lower abdomen, groin or when urinating. The pain may come and go or change locations or intensity. Additionally, you may notice blood in your urine or that it looks cloudy or is foul-smelling. Some sufferers may experience nausea, vomiting, fever or chills. Make an appointment with your doctor or seek medical attention if you have any signs and symptoms of concern. When a healthcare provider is presented with these symptoms, blood and urine tests and radiological imaging, typically a CT scan, confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment: Small stones may pass through the urinary tract without any medical treatment within a few days. Your doctor may prescribe a plan that involves increased oral fluid intake or intravenous fluids, pain medications and/or medications to relax the muscles that line the urinary tract in order to facilitate passage. Larger stones can become stuck in your kidney or ureter and require surgical intervention by a urologist, a surgeon specialized in conditions affecting the urinary tract.

Prevent kidney stones

These lifestyle changes and/or medication changes can help prevent kidney stones:

Hydration is key and dilutes the minerals and salts in the urine that would otherwise form stones. Experts recommend drinking eight to 12 glasses of water (equivalent to about 2-liters) a day. In the summertime, drink more because it’s often underestimated how much fluid loss occurs from sweating and evaporation — mechanisms our body uses to cool down.

Weight management. Excess body weight or obesity alters the pH in the urine and can promote the build-up of uric acid-forming stones. Additionally, being overweight increases your risk for Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Dietary changes may be recommended after kidney stone analysis. This requires catching the stone with a strainer when urinating. Your healthcare provider may recommend decreasing salt, oxalate, or meat consumption.

Consume foods that contain potassium such as bananas, oranges, grapefruits, mushrooms, peas, cucumbers and zucchini.

Increase consumption of calcium-rich foods with dairy products (milk, yogurt, cheese), soybeans, dark green leafy veggies, figs and canned baked beans.

Avoid soda.

Medications can control the amount of minerals and salts in the urine and may be helpful in people who form certain kinds of stones. The type of medication your doctor prescribes will depend on the kind of kidney stones you have.

Staying hydrated, maintaining a healthy weight and managing blood sugars are effective methods to decrease kidney stone formation. If you experience symptoms that may suggest a kidney stone, do not delay seeking medical care.