Drowning is fast and silent and can happen in as little as 20-60 seconds. The statistics are staggering, and the emotional toll from the loss of life or injury is beyond measure:

Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old in the United States and a leading cause of death for children ages 10 to 14.

Drowning remains in the top five causes of unintentional injury-related death from birth to 54 years old.

For those less than 1 year old, drowning is the third leading cause of death.

An average of 3,600 injuries a year (equivalent to more than 10 busloads) occur to children due to a near-drowning incident.

The highest drowning rates are among children ages 1 to 4, followed by children ages 5 to 9.

88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present.

About 9,000 emergency room visits for nonfatal drownings are reported annually.

I’m joining forces with the medical health care community, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance and related associations to help prevent drownings and end misinformation. We believe that taking action and knowing (and also sharing) this information, together, we can help prevent a tragedy and save lives, and help reduce the incidence of aquatic injuries.

No one is drown-proof, and it’s important to be in the know. Here are some additional insights along with key actions:

Almost 1/4 of child drownings happen during a family gathering near a pool.

Lack of barriers around water contribute to a majority of drowning deaths.

Learning to swim can reduce the risk of drowning by almost 90% for 1- to 4-year-olds who take formal swim lessons.

Drug and alcohol use can be large contributing factors to drowning risk.

Drowning is the cause of death for most boating fatalities.

It’s estimated that for every fatal drowning victim, another 5 to 10 victims receive hospital related care for nonfatal drowning injuries.

To aid in the prevention of drowning and injury, a multitude of safety strategies should be in place to reduce risk. The NDPA uses an approach referred to as the Five Layers of Protection: barriers and alarms, supervision, water competency, life jackets and emergency preparation.

A surprising number of drowning incidents occur when people are actively swimming or hanging around the pool or spa. It’s important to remember whenever infants and toddlers are in/around water, an adult should be within arm’s length, providing “touch supervision.” And flotation devices are not a substitute for supervision — “water wings” or “floaties,” inflatable water rings and other pool toys are not safety devices.

Designating a “Water Watcher” is a great tactic when having a gathering of friends/family. Without engaging in social activities, phone calls or any other distracting activity, this person’s sole responsibility is to keep constant watch over children in or near the water. It’s also a great idea to swim around a lifeguard whenever possible; however, caregivers should remain vigilant even if a lifeguard is present.

Water features (pool, pond, spa, lake/ocean) are fascinating and mysterious to children. You serve as the most important barrier, and it’s always important to know where young children are, never leaving them unattended — or unwatched. If the water feature is at your home, reminding guests with children to be vigilant is crucial as well. Babysitters/caregivers need to be told about potential pool hazards and the need for constant supervision. If a child is missing or unaccounted for, always quickly check the water areas first — time is of the essence.

Seventy percent of child drownings happen during non-swim times. If there is any type of body of water, it’s important to ensure there’s a physical barrier to restrict unauthorized access (fencing, gates, locks and/or alarms).

Swimming is not an instinctive skill, and we cannot survive in water unless we are taught how to swim. It’s important to learn these crucial skills. With the right instruction, children gain the competence and confidence. However, once classes are complete, it’s important to never consider children “drown-proof.” Nothing eliminates their risk of drowning.

U.S. Coast Guard tested/approved life jackets should be used when appropriate. These should be worn by everyone when in or around open/natural bodies of water (such as lakes, rivers, streams and oceans) when boating/rafting. Weak and non-swimmers should also use them around water.

Learn and practice CPR. And keep a phone close by, so you can call 911 in an emergency.

Each layer should be used together when in or around water to help reduce the risk of drowning. You never know which layer will save a life. By knowing and actively practicing these actions, you can help prevent a tragedy and save a life.