How to prevent and reverse prediabetes, naturally: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Moderate physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week. While that may seem a lot at first glance, when you break it down over a 7-week period, that equates to about 21 minutes a day. And it doesn’t have to be done all at once. You can spread it out throughout your day.

Don’t take a seat, or break it up with standing. Prolonged, uninterrupted sitting increases blood sugar levels. While the mechanism is not entirely clear, researchers believe that a decrease in metabolism and molecules we cannot see with our eyes causes this. Try breaking up sitting time every 20 to 30 minutes if you’re at work, at a desk, watching television, surfing the web or social media or replying to emails. When possible, have standing meetings or walk during your break time.