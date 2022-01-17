How to prevent and reverse prediabetes, naturally: Dr. Nina Radcliff

A serious condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes affects more than 1 in every 3 American adults.
That equates to 88 million adults, of which 84% don’t even know they have it!
Glucose is a fuel that is used as energy by our body’s cells. However, to enter the cell, glucose needs a key. That key is insulin, a hormone produced by an organ called the pancreas.
People who have prediabetes do not properly respond to insulin. To compensate, your pancreas manufactures more insulin. But at some point, its insulin production is just not enough, and your blood sugar levels elevate. Prediabetes can potentially lead to Type 2 diabetes.
What are risk factors for prediabetes?
Being overweight, regardless of age
45 or older
Having a first-degree family member with Type 2 diabetes, such as a parent, brother or sister
Physical inactivity
Developing gestational diabetes
Some experts have cited race and ethnicity as a factor: African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans
How to tell if you have it
There are a few recommended blood testing methods to diagnose if you have prediabetes or diabetes. A fasting blood sugar (taken after an overnight fast), a random blood sugar test (taken at a random time, regardless of when you ate last), an oral glucose tolerance test (fast overnight, blood sugar level measured, drink a sugary liquid with subsequent blood sugar levels tested for the next 2 hours), and a HgA1C test (does not require fasting, and measures the average blood sugar level for the past two to three months).
Prediabetes can progress to Type 2 diabetes. And, if Type 2 diabetes is not properly managed, it can lead to major complications including heart disease and stroke, blindness, cataracts, glaucoma, kidney disease and failure (requiring hemodialysis), nerve damage that can cause numbness or pain, amputations, gum disease and depression. These complications have a profound effect on quality of life.
If you are at risk for prediabetes, have prediabetes, or even Type 2 diabetes, there are a number of steps you can take to prevent, reverse, or put it in remission.
Losing a small amount of weight if you’re overweight. This action can have profound effects. One study showed that 90% of diabetics who lost just 10% of their weight were able to put their diabetes into remission! No more medications, finger sticks, insulin shots, or development of complications. If you are 200 pounds, losing just 20 pounds can pulverize that Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.
Moderate physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week. While that may seem a lot at first glance, when you break it down over a 7-week period, that equates to about 21 minutes a day. And it doesn’t have to be done all at once. You can spread it out throughout your day.
Don’t take a seat, or break it up with standing. Prolonged, uninterrupted sitting increases blood sugar levels. While the mechanism is not entirely clear, researchers believe that a decrease in metabolism and molecules we cannot see with our eyes causes this. Try breaking up sitting time every 20 to 30 minutes if you’re at work, at a desk, watching television, surfing the web or social media or replying to emails. When possible, have standing meetings or walk during your break time.
Stress management. Science has suggested that high levels of stress hormones can impair the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas and, thereby, decrease the amount of insulin they make. Additionally, cortisol plays a role. When we experience a stressful situation, our body reacts by preparing to fight-or-flight and secretes the hormone cortisol to increase glucose levels so our heart and muscles can have enough fuel. However, when the stress is chronic (e.g., financial, relationship, employment issues), cortisol levels stay steadily increased and, hence, so do our blood sugar levels. It’s important for all of us to take stock of the stressful situations in our lives and work toward avoiding, minimizing or adapting to them so they don’t wreak havoc. Stress also can contribute to unhealthy eating habits as well as interfere with our sleep, which can also contribute to unhealthy eating habits.
