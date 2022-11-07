How to maintain a balanced lifestyle: Dr. Nina Radcliff

A balanced lifestyle is important for everyone’s personal health and overall well-being.

While there are numerous interpretations, generally there’s an agreement that balanced living means considering all aspects of your life — work, home and personal well-being, as well as your relationships and your overall physical, emotional and spiritual health. It’s dynamic, because with each of these are more forces making an impact like the environment, finances and time considerations.

Achieving a well-balanced life means making time for the things you have to do, as well as the things you want to do.

Balanced living

Simply put, the aspects of a balanced life consist of the various phases of your life that you manage every day. In our modern, hectic times, it can be easy to fall into the trap of neglecting one or more of the important areas of your life, even unknowingly. Everyone finds themselves becoming bogged down from time to time with the demands of work, school, social commitments and family responsibilities. And, all of these areas of life are interrelated, meaning that neglecting one of them can have a negative impact on other aspects, which, in turn, can cause you to experience higher levels of stress.

Recognizing off-balance signs

You may sense you’re out of balance. But sometimes it takes time to figure it out. While signs vary by person or during different seasons of life, here are some hints:

Sense of unease, being unsettled, loss of your peace, feeling like you have no time

Sleep disruption

Vulnerable to health conditions (can’t shake a cold, or getting several illnesses in a row)

Short-tempered

Experiencing forgetfulness

Low-energy, fatigued

Changes in eating (overeating or undereating)

Presence of mental and/or physical problems from unmanaged stress, anxiety or depression

Benefits of a balanced life

Overall, balanced living allows for a healthy split of your time between home, work and the personal responsibilities you must address. This supports you in managing the other aspects of your life (including that important self-care time). You feel a sense of control of your life, which builds other positive advantages in setting (and managing) priorities — all of which help to reduce stress that can directly impact your overall health and well-being.

Balanced living enables you to function at optimal levels both inside and outside of your home. It helps to reduce the risk for physical or mental health problems as you maintain a distinct awareness of your feelings, your thoughts and your time to positively manage your output.

Studies show, too, that balanced living results in better time management and ultimately more productivity throughout the day, with less of a likelihood to overbook or overdo. In turn, this is empowering and contributes to an enhanced emotional and mental well-being and stronger relationships with family and friends.

Maintaining balance in your life

There are times when it can be challenging to find a healthy balance between all the aspects of your life as you work to keep up with all your responsibilities. The good news is there are steps that you can take to achieve a well-balanced life. And, if you sense things are out of balance, here are actions experts suggest:

Identify areas where you may be out of balance (working too much, family, friend, home commitments, etc). Knowing is half the battle.

Set and maintain healthy boundaries for responsibilities and relationships.

Take time to recognize specifics of what you are doing that are purposeful work — even as you navigate change and challenges. Understand how they bring meaning to your life.

Develop a plan for any needed changes and list specific steps to take to get to your ideal scenario.

Talk to a trusted friend/loved one about anything that’s bothering you.

Reinforce a physically active regime that works for you (i.e., walking 15-30 minutes every day is good physically and mentally).

Make time with something that inspires you (a hobby, meditation, time in nature or listening to music).

Spend some quality time with friends and/or family. And stay in touch!

Establish/maintain healthy habits (i.e., eat healthy and make sleep a priority).

Keep your days organized. Plan ahead when possible.

Be true to yourself, take a deeper look within, know what needs to be improved and make a list of specific things you can and cannot change in order to get closer to it.

For those of faith, consider the words that I once heard that ring true: “When you make faith a priority, other things fall into place.”

Focus on where you are currently and what your well-balanced life looks like, then give aim to key components that make your life enriched and satisfying. With planning from these insights, you can make any needed changes to get there.