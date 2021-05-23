How to keep yourself hydrated

People of all ages can get dehydrated, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe. And while most people know that staying hydrated is important, approximately 75% of Americans spend a majority of their time chronically dehydrated and operating at a deficit.

Hydration is a foundational pillar to your health. In fact, your body depends on water to survive. Every cell, tissue and organ in your body needs water to work properly. Since the adult human body is approximately 60% water — and it needs to sustain this level in order to function correctly — it's easy to see why staying hydrated is important.

About hydration, dehydration and health

Dehydration is one of the most common preventable medical conditions in the world. Yet most people are unaware of its dangers and struggle to achieve and maintain a healthy hydration rate.

• Dehydration is a harmful reduction in the amount of water in the body. It occurs when you use or lose more fluid than you take in, and your body doesn't have enough water and other fluids to carry out its normal functions. If you don't replace lost fluids, you become dehydrated.