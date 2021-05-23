How to keep yourself hydrated

People of all ages can get dehydrated, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe. And while most people know that staying hydrated is important, approximately 75% of Americans spend a majority of their time chronically dehydrated and operating at a deficit.
Hydration is a foundational pillar to your health. In fact, your body depends on water to survive. Every cell, tissue and organ in your body needs water to work properly. Since the adult human body is approximately 60% water — and it needs to sustain this level in order to function correctly — it's easy to see why staying hydrated is important.
About hydration, dehydration and health
Dehydration is one of the most common preventable medical conditions in the world. Yet most people are unaware of its dangers and struggle to achieve and maintain a healthy hydration rate.
• Dehydration is a harmful reduction in the amount of water in the body. It occurs when you use or lose more fluid than you take in, and your body doesn't have enough water and other fluids to carry out its normal functions. If you don't replace lost fluids, you become dehydrated.
• Hydration is the process of replacing water in the body. Drinking enough water each day is crucial to your health for many reasons including regulating body temperature, keeping joints lubricated, preventing infections, delivering nutrients to cells and keeping organs functioning properly. Being well-hydrated also improves sleep quality, cognition (thinking), energy, and mood. It’s essential in conducting chemical processes to utilize energy, breathe, think, pump blood to your cells, regulate temperature, lubricate joints, protect your brain and spinal cord, get rid of waste products, digest food and the list goes on.
• The Institute of Medicine offers a ballpark estimation of how much water people need. Women should drink approximately about 9 cups and men approximately 11 cups total of water per day. The key word is total. Your body loses or uses about two quarts (eight cups) through breathing, sweating and digestion. At a minimum you need to replenish that amount. Too little in or too much out can lead to dehydration. Also, you can lose water by drinking fluids that are diuretics (causing you to urinate more) such as caffeinated drinks; sweating too much from exercise or heat; or diarrhea or vomiting.
Dehydration signs and symptoms
Over time, failure to drink enough water can contribute to a wide array of medical complications from fatigue to joint pain to weight gain to ulcers, headaches, high blood pressure or kidney disease.
Your body sends off signals to drink when your well is not properly filled. Even a small decrease of 1% or 2% can cause signs and symptoms:
• Dehydration triggers the body’s thirst response. So, when you feel thirsty, dehydration is beginning to set in.
• Fatigue/tiredness: Lack of normal hydration is the No. 1 cause of fatigue
• Impaired memory: Brain fog, thinking, reaction time, concentration, balance and temperature control issues can result from dehydration.
• Anxiety and worry can accompany the body’s stress response
• Increased heart rate
• Headaches, irritability
• Skin/complexion can show fine lines or blotchiness or appear dull
• Dry mouth, bad breath, dry eyes, cramps
• Hunger or sugar cravings can indicate you’re not hungry, you’re dehydrated.
• Constipation, indigestion
Prevention — proper hydration
If you have kidney or heart disease, you may need less water than recommended. It is always important to speak with your doctor when you have a question. Active individuals and those living in hot climates who sweat a lot will need more.
• Keep a record of how much water you drink
• Start your day with a glass of water, even before coffee
• Drink a glass of water before every meal, with the added benefit that it can decrease how much food (calories) you consume
• Carry water with you, hydrating often
• After a sweat session from heat or working out, drink a few extra glasses. Not sure if you had enough? Look at your urine. Light, straw colored urine is usually a sign that you are hydrated.
• Reach for water instead of soda or other flavored drinks. Alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, such as coffee, teas, and colas, are not recommended for optimal hydration. These fluids tend to pull water from the body and promote dehydration.
• Consume fruit and veggies with a high-water content such as cucumbers, zucchini or watermelon
Water is the single most critical nutrient for health, growth, and development. The fluids you lose must be replaced to keep your body functioning properly and prevent any health complications.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.