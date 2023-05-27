Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is one of the United States’ most poignant national holidays, as we unite to remember and honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in our U.S. military.

A longstanding Memorial Day tradition is to get together with good company and good food to watch parades, host barbecues or picnics, and kick off summer. Here are some safety tips to keep this time enjoyable and carefree, while reducing common hazards that often come with fun in the sun.

Grills/food safety

Keep grills at least 10 feet away from structures, including awnings and tree branches, as flame sparks can start a fire.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Keep pets and kids safely away.

Handle raw meats and vegetables correctly to prevent food poisoning. Wash your hands frequently before touching food and after handling meat.

Use separate utensils, dishes and cutting boards for raw/uncooked meats to avoid bacteria cross-contamination.

Cook meat products thoroughly.

Use the appropriate amount of lighter fluid/charcoal for charcoal grills. More is not always better and can be extremely unsafe.

Refrigerate perishable foods within 1.5 hours, keeping mayonnaise products out of the sun for any longer than 15 minutes.

Keep cold foods cold and warm foods warm to reduce the chance of food-related illness later.

When finished grilling on a gas grill, turn off the gas.







Heat exhaustion/dehydration

As temperatures rise, our bodies keep cool by sweating and evaporating water. You can quickly become dehydrated if you don’t replenish by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid sugary and energy drinks or alcohol, and find refuge in air-conditioned areas.

Signs of dehydration can include headache, dizziness, confusion and a fast heart rate. One of the first signs of heat exhaustion is leg cramping. Use it as an indicator that it’s time to take a “time out” and seek medical treatment.

Alcohol and gatherings

If you serve alcohol, you run the risk of being held responsible for accidents that may occur even after your guests leave.

Consider no alcoholic beverages, or offer more options than just alcohol, which gives an option to limit alcohol consumption.

Consider a cut-off point when alcohol will no longer be served to reduce intoxication.

Offer drinking guests a ride service or make plans for them to camp out at your house.

Make sure to offer plenty of food for your guests to eat.







Water safety

Never leave children unattended near a pool/water. A designated adult should be with them at all times.

Teach kids to swim and make sure younger children wear appropriate flotation devices with adult supervision.

There should be no running around a pool or roughhousing around the water. This rule should apply to children and adults.

Pools should have installed covers that prevent drain entrapment as well as safety release valves just in case anyone gets caught or stuck.

Always use the buddy system when in water to decrease risk of drownings, even at a public pool or beach where there is a lifeguard.

Helmet safety

Head injuries resulting from skateboarding, bicycling or rollerblading are more common in summer. Helmets, which are required for children, are a good idea for everyone. Research shows a high percentage of brain injuries can be prevented by wearing a helmet.

Lyme disease

The bacteria that causes Lyme disease is transmitted to humans by tick bites, and ticks are most active now through September.

With proper precautions, Lyme disease can be prevented. When possible, avoid bushy or wooded areas with high grass and leaf litter. If you cannot, make sure to walk in the center of a trail, wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants that can tuck into socks, and use 20%-30% DEET (repellant) on clothing and exposed skin.

After returning from outdoor hiking or even routine backyard excursions, conduct a full-body tick check. If you have been bit by a tick, don’t panic — it takes 36-48 hours to transmit the bacteria. Remove the tick promptly with tweezers, and seek medical treatment if you observe symptoms (e.g., bull’s-eye rash, fatigue).

Sun safety

A single bad sunburn can increase your risk for melanoma by about 50%. Make sure to use barriers (sunglasses, wide-brim hats, protective clothing); seek out the shade; and apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Apply 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.

May this Memorial Day be a beautiful time of gratitude and remembrance of those who courageously have given their lives, and a great start to a beautiful, safe summer. Enjoy!