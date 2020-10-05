How to find magnificent Mars at its closest to Earth

Mars is here, now and mighty, mighty in our skies.

If you want to see Mars the closest, brightest, and biggest it will be until 2035, Tuesday night is technically the night to do so. Fortunately, if skies are cloudy, Mars is roughly as close, bright and big for the next two weeks and still impressive throughout October and early November.

On the other hand, if you have access to a true astronomical telescope — even a fairly small one — this week does happen to be the one when the most prominent dark feature on Mars is pointed favorably toward the eastern U.S. when Mars is highest, in the middle of the night.

How to find Mars in your sky: These next two weeks, look around nightfall for the bright, fire-colored point of light rising in the east. That easy find is Mars, and by the middle of the night it is in the south sky and much higher. Next Tuesday (Oct. 13) is the precise date of the “opposition” of Mars, when its position in the sky is opposite from that of the sun. At opposition, Mars is rising around sunset, highest about midnight, and setting around sunrise.