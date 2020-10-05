How to find magnificent Mars at its closest to Earth

Mars is here, now and mighty, mighty in our skies.
If you want to see Mars the closest, brightest, and biggest it will be until 2035, Tuesday night is technically the night to do so. Fortunately, if skies are cloudy, Mars is roughly as close, bright and big for the next two weeks and still impressive throughout October and early November.
On the other hand, if you have access to a true astronomical telescope — even a fairly small one — this week does happen to be the one when the most prominent dark feature on Mars is pointed favorably toward the eastern U.S. when Mars is highest, in the middle of the night.
How to find Mars in your sky: These next two weeks, look around nightfall for the bright, fire-colored point of light rising in the east. That easy find is Mars, and by the middle of the night it is in the south sky and much higher. Next Tuesday (Oct. 13) is the precise date of the “opposition” of Mars, when its position in the sky is opposite from that of the sun. At opposition, Mars is rising around sunset, highest about midnight, and setting around sunrise.
What's best about Mars for the naked eye now: The planet is this week at peak brightness — what astronomers call “magnitude -2.6” (minus 2.6) — not to be reached again for 15 years. Until late October, Mars even outshines Jupiter, which is usually the planet second only to Venus in brightness.
During the mid-to-late evening, you can find Jupiter, paired with fairly bright Saturn, rather low in the southwest. By that hour, Mars is at a similar height in the southeast. Be sure to note the difference between the hue of yellow-white Jupiter and orange-yellow Mars. I always call Mars “campfire-colored” — though frankly when Mars is at peak brightness like this month, it may not look quite as deeply orange.
The other impressive aspect of Mars now for naked-eye observers is the steady glare of its light. All the bright planets twinkle less than stars, but the steady stare of ominous-hued Mars is especially imposing. This is why Mars was feared by ancient cultures, almost all of whom connected this planet with their god of war and bloodshed.
What's best about Mars for the telescope now: How sad it is that the pandemic, along with all of its other ill effects, is also preventing astronomy clubs and amateur astronomers from sharing views through their telescopes with the public. I hope that quite a few of you readers have telescopes or can buy one very soon (two places with good information on how to choose, buy and use a telescope are skyandtelescope.org and sjac.us).
Now, if you can get a sharp view at 100x magnification or preferably a lot higher, you can see multiple dark surface features on Mars. The background of orange on the Martian globe is sand, the dark features are soil or rock. The most prominent of the dark features on Mars is a large triangular patch called Syrtis Major.
Look for this to be near the center of the Martian globe facing New Jersey around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and about 36 minutes later each night thereafter. To see a map of exactly what Martian features are facing your longitude at any time and day, you can check out the program called “Mars Profiler” at skyandtelescope.org. Special Martian sights you may see include the startling white speck of the now-dwindling southern polar ice cap, the less white northern polar hood of clouds, and occasionally a golden patch of a giant Martian dust storm.
How close is Mars now: On Tuesday night, Mars is 38.57 million miles from Earth — close enough for the light from Mars to take only 3 minutes and 27 seconds to reach us. And it won’t be this close again until 2035.
More Mars to come: In our next column in two weeks, we’ll have much more Mars, the Orionid meteor shower, the Halloween blue moon — plus a review of last Friday’s great Moon-Mars pairing, Delmarva rocket launch, and very close Venus-Regulus pairing.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at: fschaaf@aol.com.
