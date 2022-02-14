How to develop a healthy mindset: Dr. Nina Radcliff

The beliefs we hold make a vital difference in our health and well-being.

Gary Klein, a senior scientist at MacroCognition, describes the powerful dynamic this way: “Our mindset is a belief that orients the way we handle situations — the way we sort out what is going on and what we should do. Our mindsets help us spot opportunities, but they can also trap us in self-defeating cycles.”

Recent research has revealed a surprising connection between people’s beliefs and their health. In fact, you’re only as healthy as your mind is, underscoring the body and mind connection.

Having a healthy mindset means finding ways to move forward, to grow in your beliefs and thoughts to overcome obstacles, manage adversities and unhealthy situations, instead of your thoughts controlling your life.

A healthy mindset

A healthy growth mindset is the belief that your abilities, along with your continued learning and garnering of knowledge, can be developed through your commitment, approach and input from others as well as life experiences. In other words, you have an active trust that, although you can’t or don’t know how to do something now, it’s not the end of the story. You believe that new skills can be built, inspiration can be found, challenges can be embraced, criticism can be heard and turned into a positive, and a desire to learn can be fueled.

Opposite of a growth mindset, a fixed mindset is highly resistant to change and can hold people back from achieving their full potential in all areas of life. People who have fixed mindsets generally lack confidence, And, while they may keep going when things get tough, a fixed mindset can prevent them from developing the skills, knowledge and abilities to wisely overcome obstacles and/or navigate new challenges in life, ultimately preventing them from fulfilling their fully potential.

Developing and maintaining a healthy mindset

Here are ways to establish a new mindset:

Self acceptance. It means you have a favorable view of yourself — you accept yourself for who you are, both positive and negative, while trying to improve. It includes body acceptance, self-protection from negative criticism and believing in your capacities. This often manifests itself with a confident disposition, self-compassion and optimism to build more positive habits.

Learning from mistakes. We make mistakes. And, when we know that we can grow (and how to grow) from them, we are less likely to be afraid to make a mistake or fixate on it. It helps us to accept challenges and any failures that can accompany them, knowing that we’ll come out stronger, and that we don’t need to short circuit over mistakes.

Calmness. The ability to calm your mind (and emotions) in pressure situations is crucial to a healthy mindset. During problems and challenges, thoughts and emotions can run wild, making it difficult to see reality and smart, possible solutions. Breathing exercises, prayer, a break or walk in nature help you to balance yourself and recognize go-to solutions when you’re overthinking or worrying about things you have no control over or insignificant or annoying details.

Courage. Courage helps you act, despite doubts, worries or fears. Courageousness puts you on a path of taking on challenges and chances, pursuing dreams, and living the life you want. It bolsters self-confidence and supports coming-up with positive solutions to move forward.

Being positive, loving and accepting. A healthy mindset is generally a positive one that doesn’t dwell on negativity, with a loving and accepting spirit, even when things don’t go as planned. Remember, toxic people or situations can extinguish a healthy mindset.

Be mindful. A term that is thrown around often, but followed less frequently, is mindfulness. Being present in the moment, not worrying about the past that’s gone or the future which isn’t here. It’s focusing on the present, the right here and now. When things aren’t going right, respect the moment and accept it, making it meaningful.

Gratitude. Maintaining daily acts of gratitude puts us in touch with what really matters. When a mindset is unhealthy, it’s constantly looking for the next “better or best” while not being grateful for what matters now.

Healthy lifestyle choices. A healthy mindset fosters a healthy body and mind. Eating healthier, being physically active, getting quality sleep and avoiding unhealthy or risky behaviors are foundational to good health and supporting a healthy mindset.

Set boundaries and goals. Taking stock of you, your life situations and aims, supports establishing boundaries for a healthy you and for making any midcourse corrections to overcome obstacles to achieve what you aim to do.

Lifelong learner. A healthy mindset has a lot to do with what you’re willing to learn. Be open to learning more about personal development.

Having a healthy mindset is always important. And, creating and maintaining one is an investment in your overall well-being.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.