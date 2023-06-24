In order to catch burnout and combat it early, it’s important to know what to look for along with steps to manage it. Here are some key indicators:

Do you find yourself feeling exhausted or tired all the time?

Overwhelmed?

Sleeping too little or too much?

Low-energy?

Perhaps it’s hard to get going in the morning? Or you feel like you’re dragging yourself to your next project?

Maybe you’re feeling disillusioned?

Or you’ve become easily detached from some of your good habits or routines?

If you’ve answered yes to any of these, you may be experiencing burnout, or are on the way there. Left unchecked, burnout can wreak havoc on your health, happiness, relationships and performance.

Burnout is a result of extended or chronic physical, mental or emotional stress. When stressors persist, our bodies are continuously flooded with cortisol, also known as the stress hormone.

During stressful periods (when you’re in “fight or flight” mode), your body knows to make cortisol to help you deal with the stress. And while this response is vital, it’s also important that cortisol levels return to normal as all the things that cortisol does that are adaptive in the short term begin to wreak havoc on systems during periods of longer exposure to stress.

In other words, everyone experiences stress from time to time. With burnout, you can experience stressors more intensely, and more frequently and no matter how “normal” you think stress is for you, there’s a point that indicates things are out of hand.

In addition to curbing any body functions that are nonessential in a fight-or-flight scenario, cortisol also:

Helps control blood sugar levels and blood pressure

Acts as an anti-inflammatory

Assists with memory formation

Regulates metabolism

The majority of your body’s cells contain cortisol receptors, so it’s an important hormone, but like any hormone, too much or too little of it can be detrimental to your body and health. Essentially, your body and mind can be pushed into exhaustion. And often when your body’s stress response is being activated so many times during the day, it literally has no time to recover. The end result is you end up feeling totally depleted. And you are.

Excessive and prolonged stress is the primary cause of cortisol imbalance, whether high or low (which can vary even with imbalance during the day).

Symptoms of high cortisol:

Weight gain, especially in the abdominal area

Anxiety, irritability

Trouble falling asleep/staying asleep (you sleep less, which in turn aggravates stress, anxiety, fuzzy brain, lowers emotional resilience and productivity, to mention a few)

Nervousness

Shakiness

High heart rate

Blood sugar and blood pressure instability

Symptoms of low cortisol:

All-day low energy

Feeling “wired but tired”

Severe fatigue and lack of focus

Sugar and salt cravings

Apathy

Memory problems

Good news, there are steps you can take to manage burnout:

Take Breaks. Take time. If you can’t clear your schedule for a day, plan quality R&R time in your day. Taking some time to relax and recharge is critical.

Know. Identify what’s causing you to feel burned out/stressed/anxious/worried/frustrated or helpless. Be realistic. Modify the situation(s) to reduce stress, and then begin implementing. Don’t allow your health and wellbeing to suffer.

Daily self-care. Make it a priority to ensure you get quality sleep, stay hydrated, exercise, take breaks, eat healthy foods and manage stress.

Don’t blur boundaries. Blurring of boundaries and duties is a prime contributor to burnout. Where can you say no to some timing or commitments? Make the necessary changes, and if/where needed, enlist help. Talk with a trusted source about the realities and resources to get help (or extensions).

Be cautious about adding more to your “to do” list. Say goodbye to unnecessary obligations/deadlines to help gain time for those needed breaks.

Reassess priorities to ensure you are getting quality time for your self-care. Connecting with loved ones for support is important. They may pick up on signs and symptoms of burnout before you do. Listen to them.

Get outside in nature. Taking a walk can help to reframe demands, relieve stress and release endorphins.

Enjoy “counterweights” to the stressors. Take time for music, gardening, yoga, prayer/meditation, cooking, pleasure reading, family/friends or pets/animals.

Take technology breaks. Unplugging is a useful tool — technology can be a disturbance.

Prioritize. Some things just have to get done, but others can wait until you have more time and energy. Push deadlines a bit, get help or totally reprioritize.

While burnout is not considered a medical condition, it can dramatically adversely influence your health and overall wellbeing. Recognizing the added stressors from unprecedented times — and making necessary changes — will help you get your spark back and maintain better health.

Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.

This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.