Triggered by a terrifying, shocking or traumatic event — either experiencing it or witnessing it — the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition, can affect anyone. And what’s considered traumatic differs among individuals. It can be physical, mental or emotional and include losing a loved one, crash impacts, mass shootings, natural disasters, attacks, diagnosis of a life-threatening condition, accidents, combat or any upsetting event in which there is fear for life or serious injury. Even hearing about traumas or terrifying events of a family member, friends, associates or in communities can trigger PTSD.

PTSD develops following a traumatic/shocking/terrifying event characterized by intrusive thoughts about the incident, recurrent distress/anxiety, flashbacks and avoidance of similar situations.

The symptoms of PTSD can start immediately or after a delay of weeks or months, but usually within six months of the event that generally undermines one’s sense of peace or feeling of being reasonably safe or secure. Experts have identified four symptoms:

1. Re-living or re-experiencing. This may manifest as flashbacks or vivid memories; nightmares; or emotional or physical (heart racing, shortness of breath, sweating) distress when reminded of the event.

2. Avoiding people, things, places or events that are a reminder of the trauma. And while this may work in the short term to help cope and provide some temporary relief, in the long term, it can have consequences.

3. Arousal and reactivity are amplified. It may be seen as being easily startled; irritable, aggressive, on edge or angry; or having difficulty sleeping or concentrating.

4. Intrusive, negative, distressing thoughts or feelings such as an inability to remember key features; pessimism towards oneself (doubt) or the world; feelings of guilt, blame or isolation; or loss of interest in social or other enjoyable activities.

What to know about diabetes: Dr. Nina Radcliff A lack of understanding — along with commonly repeated myths and misconceptions about diabet…

While most but not all traumatized people experience short-term (acute) symptoms, the majority don’t develop ongoing (chronic) PTSD. And it’s generally agreed that not everyone with PTSD has been through a dangerous event but rather a shocking or unexpected one.

And it’s important to understand that intrusive thoughts can trigger PTSD, often unexpectedly. Today’s high-definition broadcast news and social media news feeds share gruesome/shocking stories with upsetting images, bringing traumatic and disturbingly shocking graphic events even closer to hearts and minds. Recent studies on the topic found that reports like those of the 9/11 attacks, mass shootings and suicide bombings are triggers of PTSD symptoms.

Risk factors

When the traumatic event is intense, long lasting, or results in physical injury, there is an increased risk of developing the illness

Personal factors can also play a role, such as prior traumatic exposure, age and the level of stress in a person’s life at the time of the event

A person’s temperament can contribute when one has externalizing behaviors, inappropriate coping mechanisms or other anxiety issues

Environmental risk factors include family dysfunction, childhood adversity, cultural variables, a lack of social support, financial instability or family history of psychiatric illness

Why spring cleaning is good for you: Dr. Nina Radcliff Spring cleaning days are here! And along with the rewards you may gain from organizing, decl…

Steps that can help

Be open and talk about it with your trusted network

Spend time with family and friends

Keep life as normal as possible (back to usual routine)

Try relaxation exercises

Unplug from electronics

Eat healthy, exercise regularly and maintain quality sleep hygiene

Avoid alcohol and drug abuse

Get involved in hobbies to reduce stress and anxiety

Understand your triggers and be alert for intrusive thoughts; self-monitoring for PTSD can be an important skill

Speak to your doctor — every case of PTSD is unique, and a health professional can help tailor a treatment plan

Be kind to yourself in the process, draw on your resiliency and expect to get better

It is important to understand the impact of traumatic, shocking and unexpected events and PTSD.

And one of the most important ways to cope with PTSD is making self-care a priority. Take care of your mental and physical wellness.