Triggered by a terrifying, shocking or traumatic event — either experiencing it or witnessing it — the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition, can affect anyone. And what’s considered traumatic differs among individuals. It can be physical, mental or emotional and include losing a loved one, crash impacts, mass shootings, natural disasters, attacks, diagnosis of a life-threatening condition, accidents, combat or any upsetting event in which there is fear for life or serious injury. Even hearing about traumas or terrifying events of a family member, friends, associates or in communities can trigger PTSD.
PTSD develops following a traumatic/shocking/terrifying event characterized by intrusive thoughts about the incident, recurrent distress/anxiety, flashbacks and avoidance of similar situations.
The symptoms of PTSD can start immediately or after a delay of weeks or months, but usually within six months of the event that generally undermines one’s sense of peace or feeling of being reasonably safe or secure. Experts have identified four symptoms:
People are also reading…
1. Re-living or re-experiencing. This may manifest as flashbacks or vivid memories; nightmares; or emotional or physical (heart racing, shortness of breath, sweating) distress when reminded of the event.
2. Avoiding people, things, places or events that are a reminder of the trauma. And while this may work in the short term to help cope and provide some temporary relief, in the long term, it can have consequences.
3. Arousal and reactivity are amplified. It may be seen as being easily startled; irritable, aggressive, on edge or angry; or having difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
4. Intrusive, negative, distressing thoughts or feelings such as an inability to remember key features; pessimism towards oneself (doubt) or the world; feelings of guilt, blame or isolation; or loss of interest in social or other enjoyable activities.
A lack of understanding — along with commonly repeated myths and misconceptions about diabet…
While most but not all traumatized people experience short-term (acute) symptoms, the majority don’t develop ongoing (chronic) PTSD. And it’s generally agreed that not everyone with PTSD has been through a dangerous event but rather a shocking or unexpected one.
And it’s important to understand that intrusive thoughts can trigger PTSD, often unexpectedly. Today’s high-definition broadcast news and social media news feeds share gruesome/shocking stories with upsetting images, bringing traumatic and disturbingly shocking graphic events even closer to hearts and minds. Recent studies on the topic found that reports like those of the 9/11 attacks, mass shootings and suicide bombings are triggers of PTSD symptoms.
Risk factors
When the traumatic event is intense, long lasting, or results in physical injury, there is an increased risk of developing the illness
Personal factors can also play a role, such as prior traumatic exposure, age and the level of stress in a person’s life at the time of the event
A person’s temperament can contribute when one has externalizing behaviors, inappropriate coping mechanisms or other anxiety issues
Environmental risk factors include family dysfunction, childhood adversity, cultural variables, a lack of social support, financial instability or family history of psychiatric illness
Spring cleaning days are here! And along with the rewards you may gain from organizing, decl…
Steps that can help
Be open and talk about it with your trusted network
Spend time with family and friends
Keep life as normal as possible (back to usual routine)
Try relaxation exercises
Unplug from electronics
Eat healthy, exercise regularly and maintain quality sleep hygiene
Avoid alcohol and drug abuse
Thankfully, skin cancer awareness campaigns have helped us understand the important fact tha…
Get involved in hobbies to reduce stress and anxiety
Understand your triggers and be alert for intrusive thoughts; self-monitoring for PTSD can be an important skill
Speak to your doctor — every case of PTSD is unique, and a health professional can help tailor a treatment plan
Be kind to yourself in the process, draw on your resiliency and expect to get better
It is important to understand the impact of traumatic, shocking and unexpected events and PTSD.
And one of the most important ways to cope with PTSD is making self-care a priority. Take care of your mental and physical wellness.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for advice from your medical professional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.